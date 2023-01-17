Menu
Kenny Loggins Announces Farewell Tour

Loggins' "This Is It Tour" kicks off in March

Kenny Loggins to embark on farewell tour in 2023
Kenny Loggins, photo courtesy of artist
January 17, 2023 | 10:41am ET

    Kenny Loggins will embark on a farewell tour in 2023. The aptly titled “This Is It Tour” will see the “Danger Zone” singer will play concerts and festivals in cities including Jacksonville, New Orleans, Chicago, and Los Angeles over the course of the coming months.

    “I don’t see this as the end of my professional career, but certainly a halt to the grind of major touring,” Loggins said in a statement. The 75-year-old musician added that there was no particular reason for his impending retirement from tour, other than “after spending a lifetime on the road, I want to have more time at home.”

    With the exception of the festival dates, tickets to Loggins’ final tour will go on sale Friday, January 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Tickets are also available via Stubhub.

    With the “This Is It Tour,” Loggins says he’ll trace his six-decade music career with “a brand-new, career-spanning stage show.” He explained, “I’ll be playing songs that I feel sum up the emotional story of my music. This will include 90 percent of the hits and 10 or so percent of the deeper cuts.”

    Kenny Loggins 2023:
    03/10 – Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
    03/12 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
    03/26 – Queen Creek, AZ @ Good Life Festival
    04/28 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
    04/30 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival
    06/15 – Vienna, AT @ Wolf Trap
    06/17 – Williamsburg, VA @ Virginia Arts Festival
    08/17 – St. Charles, MO @ Family Arena
    08/19 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravina Festival
    10/14 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
    10/27 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

