Kenny Loggins Announces Farewell Tour

Kenny Loggins will embark on a farewell tour in 2023. The aptly titled “This Is It Tour” will see the “Danger Zone” singer will play concerts and festivals in cities including Jacksonville, New Orleans, Chicago, and Los Angeles over the course of the coming months.

“I don’t see this as the end of my professional career, but certainly a halt to the grind of major touring,” Loggins said in a statement. The 75-year-old musician added that there was no particular reason for his impending retirement from tour, other than “after spending a lifetime on the road, I want to have more time at home.”

With the exception of the festival dates, tickets to Loggins’ final tour will go on sale Friday, January 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Tickets are also available via Stubhub.

With the “This Is It Tour,” Loggins says he’ll trace his six-decade music career with “a brand-new, career-spanning stage show.” He explained, “I’ll be playing songs that I feel sum up the emotional story of my music. This will include 90 percent of the hits and 10 or so percent of the deeper cuts.”

Kenny Loggins 2023:

03/10 – Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

03/12 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

03/26 – Queen Creek, AZ @ Good Life Festival

04/28 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

04/30 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

06/15 – Vienna, AT @ Wolf Trap

06/17 – Williamsburg, VA @ Virginia Arts Festival

08/17 – St. Charles, MO @ Family Arena

08/19 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravina Festival

10/14 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

10/27 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater