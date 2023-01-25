Kevin Morby Shares Music from Montana Story OST, Unveils 2023 Tour Dates

Kevin Morby has shared Music from Montana Story, the official soundtrack for the 2021 film Montana Story. Morby has also revealed a music video for the single “Like a Flower,” as well as an expansive 2023 world tour.
Montana Story, which tells the story of estranged adult siblings who reunite on their family’s Montana ranch after their father falls into a coma, premiered at Toronto International Film Festival in 2021 and received a limited 2022 release in the US and internationally.
Morby’s soundtrack is 13 tracks and only 18-minutes long, with plenty of moody guitar instrumentals plucked out in sparse soundscapes. Music from Montana Story also boasts “One Paper Kid,” a collaboration with Morby’s partner Katie Crutchfield as Waxahatchee, while “Like a Flower” is a call by a dying person to be recalled in their younger days.
“Remember me as a baby,” Morby sings, “Remember me as a child/ The night is coming on now/ And children, it’s my time/ To bloom/ To bloom/ To bloom/ Like a flower.” The song comes with a music video by Scott McGehee and David Siegel, who together wrote, directed, and starred in Montana Story. It shows off Montana’s rugged beauty, and you can check it out below.
You might also be able to hear it live if you attend one of Morby’s newly-announced 2023 tour dates. The 34-year-old songwriter has unveiled 26 new concerts to go along with a handful of previously announced 2023 stops. These include an April run through the American midwest, plus June and July treks through the UK and Europe.
Check out the full itinerary after the jump.
Last year, Morby released the full-length album This Is a Photograph.
Kevin Morby 2023 Tour Dates:
02/25 — New York, NY @ The Piano Recital at Carnegie Hall
04/01 — Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
04/02 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
04/03 — Evanston, IL @ SPACE
04/04 — Evanston, IL @ SPACE
04/06 — Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
04/07 — Kansas City, KS @ recordBar
04/08 — Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Music Festival
04/09 — Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barn
06/03 — Malmö, SW @ Plan B
06/05 — Manchester, UK @ New Century
06/06 — Bristol, UK @ SWX
06/07 — London, UK @ Roundhouse
06/09 — Gent, BE @ Vooruit
06/12 — Zurich, CH @ Dynamo Saal
06/13 — Milan, IT @ Giardino Della Triennale
06/14 — Ferrara, IT @ Ferrara Sotto Le Stelle
06/15 — Munich, DE @ Strom
06/16 — Dresden, DE @ Beatpol
06/19 — Warsaw, PL @ Proxima
06/20 — Poznan, PL @ Tama
06/21 — Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
06/23 — Vienna, AU @ Akzent
06/24 — Krakow, PL @ Kwadrat
06/25 — Budapest, HU @ Akvárium Klub
06/27 — Ljubljana, SL @ Kino Siska
06/28 — Geneva, CH @ Usine
07/02 — La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene
07/03 — Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
07/05 — Lisboa, PT @ LAV
07/06 — Porto, PT @ Hard Club
08/25-08/27 — Tisbury, MA @ Beach Road Weekend
Music from Montana Story Artwork:
Music from Montana Story Tracklist:
01. Main Theme
02. Exchange of Keys
03. Darkness of Night
04. Main Theme Variation
05. One Paper Kid (feat. Waxahatchee)
06. Final Exchange
07. Copperhead
08. Joey’s Theme
09. Mando Theme
10. Darkness of Night Variation
11. Locked Out
12. Dance with Me Child
13. Like a Flower