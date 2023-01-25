Menu
Kevin Morby Shares Music from Montana Story OST, Unveils 2023 Tour Dates

The soundtrack features a contribution from Waxahatchee

Kevin Morby, photo by Chantal Anderson
January 25, 2023 | 11:02am ET

    Kevin Morby has shared Music from Montana Story, the official soundtrack for the 2021 film Montana Story. Morby has also revealed a music video for the single “Like a Flower,” as well as an expansive 2023 world tour.

    Montana Story, which tells the story of estranged adult siblings who reunite on their family’s Montana ranch after their father falls into a coma, premiered at Toronto International Film Festival in 2021 and received a limited 2022 release in the US and internationally.

    Morby’s soundtrack is 13 tracks and only 18-minutes long, with plenty of moody guitar instrumentals plucked out in sparse soundscapes. Music from Montana Story also boasts “One Paper Kid,” a collaboration with Morby’s partner Katie Crutchfield as Waxahatchee, while “Like a Flower” is a call by a dying person to be recalled in their younger days.

    “Remember me as a baby,” Morby sings, “Remember me as a child/ The night is coming on now/ And children, it’s my time/ To bloom/ To bloom/ To bloom/ Like a flower.” The song comes with a music video by Scott McGehee and David Siegel, who together wrote, directed, and starred in Montana Story. It shows off Montana’s rugged beauty, and you can check it out below.

    You might also be able to hear it live if you attend one of Morby’s newly-announced 2023 tour dates. The 34-year-old songwriter has unveiled 26 new concerts to go along with a handful of previously announced 2023 stops. These include an April run through the American midwest, plus June and July treks through the UK and Europe.

    Check out the full itinerary after the jump. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27th, and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Afterwards, look for deals here.

    Last year, Morby released the full-length album This Is a Photograph.

    Kevin Morby 2023 Tour Dates:
    02/25 — New York, NY @ The Piano Recital at Carnegie Hall
    04/01 — Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
    04/02 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
    04/03 — Evanston, IL @ SPACE
    04/04 — Evanston, IL @ SPACE
    04/06 — Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
    04/07 — Kansas City, KS @ recordBar
    04/08 — Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Music Festival
    04/09 — Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barn
    06/03 — Malmö, SW @ Plan B
    06/05 — Manchester, UK @ New Century
    06/06 — Bristol, UK @ SWX
    06/07 — London, UK @ Roundhouse
    06/09 — Gent, BE @ Vooruit
    06/12 — Zurich, CH @ Dynamo Saal
    06/13 — Milan, IT @ Giardino Della Triennale
    06/14 — Ferrara, IT @ Ferrara Sotto Le Stelle
    06/15 — Munich, DE @ Strom
    06/16 — Dresden, DE @ Beatpol
    06/19 — Warsaw, PL @ Proxima
    06/20 — Poznan, PL @ Tama
    06/21 — Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
    06/23 — Vienna, AU @ Akzent
    06/24 — Krakow, PL @ Kwadrat
    06/25 — Budapest, HU @ Akvárium Klub
    06/27 — Ljubljana, SL @ Kino Siska
    06/28 — Geneva, CH @ Usine
    07/02 — La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene
    07/03 — Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
    07/05 — Lisboa, PT @ LAV
    07/06 — Porto, PT @ Hard Club
    08/25-08/27 — Tisbury, MA @ Beach Road Weekend

    Music from Montana Story Artwork:

    Music from Montana Story Artwork kevin morby

    Music from Montana Story Tracklist:
    01. Main Theme
    02. Exchange of Keys
    03. Darkness of Night
    04. Main Theme Variation
    05. One Paper Kid (feat. Waxahatchee)
    06. Final Exchange
    07. Copperhead
    08. Joey’s Theme
    09. Mando Theme
    10. Darkness of Night Variation
    11. Locked Out
    12. Dance with Me Child
    13. Like a Flower

