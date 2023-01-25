Kevin Morby Shares Music from Montana Story OST, Unveils 2023 Tour Dates

Kevin Morby has shared Music from Montana Story, the official soundtrack for the 2021 film Montana Story. Morby has also revealed a music video for the single “Like a Flower,” as well as an expansive 2023 world tour.

Montana Story, which tells the story of estranged adult siblings who reunite on their family’s Montana ranch after their father falls into a coma, premiered at Toronto International Film Festival in 2021 and received a limited 2022 release in the US and internationally.

Morby’s soundtrack is 13 tracks and only 18-minutes long, with plenty of moody guitar instrumentals plucked out in sparse soundscapes. Music from Montana Story also boasts “One Paper Kid,” a collaboration with Morby’s partner Katie Crutchfield as Waxahatchee, while “Like a Flower” is a call by a dying person to be recalled in their younger days.

“Remember me as a baby,” Morby sings, “Remember me as a child/ The night is coming on now/ And children, it’s my time/ To bloom/ To bloom/ To bloom/ Like a flower.” The song comes with a music video by Scott McGehee and David Siegel, who together wrote, directed, and starred in Montana Story. It shows off Montana’s rugged beauty, and you can check it out below.

You might also be able to hear it live if you attend one of Morby’s newly-announced 2023 tour dates. The 34-year-old songwriter has unveiled 26 new concerts to go along with a handful of previously announced 2023 stops. These include an April run through the American midwest, plus June and July treks through the UK and Europe.

Check out the full itinerary after the jump. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27th, and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Afterwards, look for deals here.

Last year, Morby released the full-length album This Is a Photograph.

Kevin Morby 2023 Tour Dates:

02/25 — New York, NY @ The Piano Recital at Carnegie Hall

04/01 — Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

04/02 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

04/03 — Evanston, IL @ SPACE

04/04 — Evanston, IL @ SPACE

04/06 — Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

04/07 — Kansas City, KS @ recordBar

04/08 — Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Music Festival

04/09 — Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barn

06/03 — Malmö, SW @ Plan B

06/05 — Manchester, UK @ New Century

06/06 — Bristol, UK @ SWX

06/07 — London, UK @ Roundhouse

06/09 — Gent, BE @ Vooruit

06/12 — Zurich, CH @ Dynamo Saal

06/13 — Milan, IT @ Giardino Della Triennale

06/14 — Ferrara, IT @ Ferrara Sotto Le Stelle

06/15 — Munich, DE @ Strom

06/16 — Dresden, DE @ Beatpol

06/19 — Warsaw, PL @ Proxima

06/20 — Poznan, PL @ Tama

06/21 — Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

06/23 — Vienna, AU @ Akzent

06/24 — Krakow, PL @ Kwadrat

06/25 — Budapest, HU @ Akvárium Klub

06/27 — Ljubljana, SL @ Kino Siska

06/28 — Geneva, CH @ Usine

07/02 — La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene

07/03 — Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

07/05 — Lisboa, PT @ LAV

07/06 — Porto, PT @ Hard Club

08/25-08/27 — Tisbury, MA @ Beach Road Weekend

Music from Montana Story Artwork:

Music from Montana Story Tracklist:

01. Main Theme

02. Exchange of Keys

03. Darkness of Night

04. Main Theme Variation

05. One Paper Kid (feat. Waxahatchee)

06. Final Exchange

07. Copperhead

08. Joey’s Theme

09. Mando Theme

10. Darkness of Night Variation

11. Locked Out

12. Dance with Me Child

13. Like a Flower