Kevin Smith Announces New Radio Show Movie Music in the Morning

Debuting January 18th

Kevin Smith, photo by Paul Butterfield/Getty Images
January 13, 2023 | 11:12am ET

    Kevin Smith will host a new radio show called Movie Music in the Morning on Amazon’s live radio app, Amp.

    Movie Music in the Morning will air Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from noon to 2:00 p.m. ET beginning January 18th. Not-so-silent Bob will air the show from his own SModCastle Cinemas in New Jersey, and he promises listeners a “nostalgia-filled, cinema-centric chatter for fans of film, music, and the 1990s, hosted by Kevin Smith and a rotating cast of surprise guests.” The audience will have the opportunity to interact in a live chat and also call in to the show.

    Last year, Smith released a threequel more than a decade in the making, Clerks IIIas well as his NFT flick KillRoy Was HereUp next, he’s thought to be preparing the long-in-the-works Moose Jaws, and he has said he’s “serious” about making a sequel to his weirdest movie, Tusk.

    kevin smith movie music in the morning poster

