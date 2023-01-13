Kevin Smith Announces New Radio Show Movie Music in the Morning

Kevin Smith will host a new radio show called Movie Music in the Morning on Amazon’s live radio app, Amp.

Movie Music in the Morning will air Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from noon to 2:00 p.m. ET beginning January 18th. Not-so-silent Bob will air the show from his own SModCastle Cinemas in New Jersey, and he promises listeners a “nostalgia-filled, cinema-centric chatter for fans of film, music, and the 1990s, hosted by Kevin Smith and a rotating cast of surprise guests.” The audience will have the opportunity to interact in a live chat and also call in to the show.

Last year, Smith released a threequel more than a decade in the making, Clerks III, as well as his NFT flick KillRoy Was Here. Up next, he’s thought to be preparing the long-in-the-works Moose Jaws, and he has said he’s “serious” about making a sequel to his weirdest movie, Tusk.

