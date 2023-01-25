Kimbra on A Reckoning, Chaos, and Vulnerability

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Kimbra joins Kyle Meredith to talk about A Reckoning, an album that finds her teaming up with Ryan Lott of Son Lox.

The New Zealand singer-songwriter discusses being attracted to chaos, writing more directly and less whimsically than in the past, and being a believer in shared vulnerability. Kimbra goes on to talk about why anger and rage are important life forces, the lack of good examples most women have, and how her Playing with Fire podcast acts as a companion to the LP.

