Kimbra on A Reckoning, Chaos, and Vulnerability

The New Zealand artists takes us inside the new album she made with Son Lux's Ryan Lott

Kyle Meredith with Kimbra, photo by Spencer Ostrander
Consequence Staff
January 25, 2023 | 10:17am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Kimbra joins Kyle Meredith to talk about A Reckoning, an album that finds her teaming up with Ryan Lott of Son Lox.

    The New Zealand singer-songwriter discusses being attracted to chaos, writing more directly and less whimsically than in the past, and being a believer in shared vulnerability. Kimbra goes on to talk about why anger and rage are important life forces, the lack of good examples most women have, and how her Playing with Fire podcast acts as a companion to the LP.

    Listen to Kimbra talk about A Reckoning and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via YouTube below. As always, please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

