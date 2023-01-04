Blimey! Hulu Unveils Trailer for New Crime-Fighting Cartoon Koala Man: Watch

Things get weird down under. For proof, look no further than Hulu’s latest animated series Koala Man, which gets its official trailer today.

Koala Man was created by Aussie director Michael Cusack, who also stars as Kevin, the titular hero. Kevin’s a regular old bloke who tries juggling his family with his burning desire to solve petty crime. Results are mixed.

Armed with a marsupial mask, Koala Man traverses the city to rectify potentially catastrophic mishaps like a cat stuck in a tree, a messy lawn mowing job, and janky office Wi-Fi. He’s clearly still getting the hang of things, and his various anthropomorphic animal enemies aren’t making things any easier.

Along with Cusack, Koala Man features the voices of Hugh Jackman, Demi Lardner, Jermaine Clement, and Succession star Sarah Snook.

Get a glimpse of Koala Man in its trailer below, and then see how Kevin’s antics pan out when the series premieres on Hulu January 9th.