Kreator and Sepultura Announce 2023 North American Co-Headlining Tour

Kreator and Sepultura are joining forces for the “Klash of the Titans” 2023 North American co-headlining tour.

The thrash pioneers will be supported by Death Angel and Spirit World on the month-long run. Dates kick off May 12th in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and run through June 10th in New York City.

Ticket pre-sales for select dates begin today at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with general ticket sales begin Friday. Alternatively, you can pick up tickets via StubHub.

As one of the more notable heavy metal tour packages to be announced so far in 2023, the “Klash of the Titans” will see two of the most prolific thrash bands of all-time sharing the bill while trading off headliner duties from city to city.

“I’m really happy to be back in the US this May with the mightiest of all… Sepultura,” commented Kreator’s Mille Petrozza. “A new ‘Klash of the Titans’ partnership and an absolutely stacked bill from start to finish.”

Added Sepultura’s Andreas Kisser: “I’m very excited to be back in North America with our friends and my personal idols Kreator! They were a very strong influence in our early days, and it’s great to see they are stronger than ever, which is how I feel with Sepultura as well. It’s going to be a historical run.”

See the full list of dates for Kreator and Sepultura’s 2023 North American tour below. Get tickets via Ticketmaster here or via StubHub here.

Kreator and Sepultura’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with Death Angel and Spirit World:

05/12 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

05/13 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium *

05/14 – Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapid Theater

05/15 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore *

05/17 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

05/18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore *

05/19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

05/22 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues *

05/23 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

05/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/26 – San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues *

05/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

05/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom *

05/30 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox *

05/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

06/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot *

06/03 – Denver, CO @ TBA

06/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ TBA *

06/06 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

06/08 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall *

06/09 – Montreal, QC @ L’Opympia

06/10 – New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square *

* = Sepultura closing