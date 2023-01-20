Menu
Kurtwood Smith on That ’90s Show, Robocop, and Patriot

The veteran actor takes us into Netflix’s reboot and visits his iconic past characters

Kurtwood Smith that '90s show interview podcast Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with Kurtwood Smith, photo courtesy of Netflix
Consequence Staff
January 20, 2023 | 10:47am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Kurtwood Smith sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about That ’90s Show, the sequel to the generation-defining That ’70s Show.

    The actor tells us how everyone was brought back together, why they chose to focus on the children of the original cast, and how his character Red hasn’t changed all that much over the past 20 years. Smith then dives deeper into how they’re tackling big topics such as coming out and first loves; what it’s been like seeing Tope Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama take off in their careers; and how the next seasons will continue to play out over summer vacations.

    We also have fun with Kurtwood’s past iconic characters, such as Robocop’s Clarence Boddicker, Dead Poets Society’s Thomas Perry, and more recently, Patriot’s Leslie Claret.

    Listen to Kurtwood Smith talk about That ’90s Show and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via YouTube below. As always, we’d love for you to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

Kurtwood Smith on That '90s Show, Robocop, and Patriot

