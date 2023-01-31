Lana Del Rey and Florence + the Machine to Play Brasil’s MITA Music Festival

Lana Del Rey and Florence + the Machine will headline Brasil’s MITA Music Festival.

The two-day festival takes place over two weekends, with weekend one going down in Rio de Janeiro from May 27th-28th and weekend two occurring in São Paulo from June 3rd-4th.

For Del Rey, it marks her first confirmed live performance since announcing the release of her new album, Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, which is set to arrive on March 24th.

Related Video

MITA’s 2023 lineup also features HAIM, Flume, The Mars Volta, BadBadNotGood, Sabrina Carpenter, and Jehnny Beth, along with regional acts such as NX Zero, Natiruts, Arthur Verocai, Capital Inicial, and Jorge Ben Jor.

Advertisement

Tickets go on sale February 1st via the festival’s website.

Editor’s Note: Visit Consequence’s new Live portal for the latest music festival news and tour announcements. Also, subscribe to our newsletter to get live music news delivered straight to your inbox.