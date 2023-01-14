Menu
Lana Del Rey Reveals Tracklist, Artwork for New Album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

The album's release date has been pushed back to March 24th

Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey, photo courtesy of artist
January 13, 2023 | 7:11pm ET

    Lana Del Rey has unveiled the tracklist for her upcoming album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, as well as several alternate covers. Additionally, she’s pushed back the release date from March 10th to March 24th.

    In a post to her private Instagram page, Del Rey revealed the album’s tracklist. Across 16 songs are collaborations with Father John Misty, Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers, Jon Batiste, and Tommy Genesis. Song titles include “The Grants,” “Candy Necklace,” “Grandfather Please Stand on The Shoulders of My Father While He’s Deep-Sea Fishing,” “Fishtail,” and “Taco Truck x VB.”

    Additionally, Del Rey shared several variant album covers, including one in which she poses partially topless.

    Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean follows Del Rey’s pair of 2020 albums, Blue Banisters and Chemtrails Over The Country ClubShe previously previewed her new album by streaming the title track, which was co-produced by Antonoff.

    Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Artwork:

    Lana Del Rey's artwork for Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

    Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Tracklist:
    01. The Grants
    02. Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
    03. Sweet
    04. AW
    05. Judah Smith Interlude
    06. Candy Necklace
    07. Jon Batiste Interlude
    08. Kintsugi
    09. Fingertips
    10. Paris, Texas
    11. Grandfather Please Stand on The Shoulders of My Father While He’s Deep-Sea Fishing
    12. Let the Light In (fear. Father John Misty)
    13. Margaret (feat. Bleachers)
    14. Fishtail
    15. Peppers (feat. Tommy Genesis)
    16. Taco Truck x VB

Lana Del Rey Reveals Tracklist, Artwork for New Album Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

