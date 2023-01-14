Lana Del Rey has unveiled the tracklist for her upcoming album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, as well as several alternate covers. Additionally, she’s pushed back the release date from March 10th to March 24th.
In a post to her private Instagram page, Del Rey revealed the album’s tracklist. Across 16 songs are collaborations with Father John Misty, Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers, Jon Batiste, and Tommy Genesis. Song titles include “The Grants,” “Candy Necklace,” “Grandfather Please Stand on The Shoulders of My Father While He’s Deep-Sea Fishing,” “Fishtail,” and “Taco Truck x VB.”
Additionally, Del Rey shared several variant album covers, including one in which she poses partially topless.
Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean follows Del Rey’s pair of 2020 albums, Blue Banisters and Chemtrails Over The Country Club. She previously previewed her new album by streaming the title track, which was co-produced by Antonoff.
Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Artwork:
Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Tracklist:
01. The Grants
02. Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
03. Sweet
04. AW
05. Judah Smith Interlude
06. Candy Necklace
07. Jon Batiste Interlude
08. Kintsugi
09. Fingertips
10. Paris, Texas
11. Grandfather Please Stand on The Shoulders of My Father While He’s Deep-Sea Fishing
12. Let the Light In (fear. Father John Misty)
13. Margaret (feat. Bleachers)
14. Fishtail
15. Peppers (feat. Tommy Genesis)
16. Taco Truck x VB