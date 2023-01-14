Lana Del Rey has unveiled the tracklist for her upcoming album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, as well as several alternate covers. Additionally, she’s pushed back the release date from March 10th to March 24th.

In a post to her private Instagram page, Del Rey revealed the album’s tracklist. Across 16 songs are collaborations with Father John Misty, Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers, Jon Batiste, and Tommy Genesis. Song titles include “The Grants,” “Candy Necklace,” “Grandfather Please Stand on The Shoulders of My Father While He’s Deep-Sea Fishing,” “Fishtail,” and “Taco Truck x VB.”

Additionally, Del Rey shared several variant album covers, including one in which she poses partially topless.

Advertisement

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean follows Del Rey’s pair of 2020 albums, Blue Banisters and Chemtrails Over The Country Club. She previously previewed her new album by streaming the title track, which was co-produced by Antonoff.

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Artwork:

Lana Del Rey's artwork for Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Lana Del Rey's artwork for Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Lana Del Rey's artwork for Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Lana Del Rey's artwork for Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Tracklist:

01. The Grants

02. Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

03. Sweet

04. AW

05. Judah Smith Interlude

06. Candy Necklace

07. Jon Batiste Interlude

08. Kintsugi

09. Fingertips

10. Paris, Texas

11. Grandfather Please Stand on The Shoulders of My Father While He’s Deep-Sea Fishing

12. Let the Light In (fear. Father John Misty)

13. Margaret (feat. Bleachers)

14. Fishtail

15. Peppers (feat. Tommy Genesis)

16. Taco Truck x VB