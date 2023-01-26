Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Everything We Know About Lana Del Rey’s Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Album (So Far)

Artwork, release date and more

Advertisement
lana del rey new album
Lana Del Rey, photo courtesy of artist
Mary Siroky
Follow
January 26, 2023 | 3:44pm ET

    Lana Del Rey‘s ninth studio album, titled Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, is coming soon. This LP will follow a pause from any full-length releases in 2022, which was preceded by two albums in 2021: Blue Banisters and Chemtrails over the Country Club. Between official announcements and news being rolled out via Del Rey’s (private) Instagram page, we’ve collected all the details available so far.

    The first look at the album, a track of the same name, has been released ahead of the full record. Take a listen to the dramatic, orchestral tile track below, and read on for details about the album.

    The Release Date

    Related Video

    While Did You Know… was initially announced for March 10th, the release date for the album has been pushed to March 24th, 2023.

    Title and Track List

    Advertisement

    Lana Del Rey seems to love an incredibly long title every now and then. (Remember the song “hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but I have it?” That’s practically a compound sentence!) This album title is the latest in that specific list — Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is sixteen tracks long. Find the song titles below, including the wonderfully long-winded “Grandfather Please Stand on The Shoulders of My Father While He’s Deep-Sea Fishing.”

    Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Tracklist:
    01. The Grants
    02. Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
    03. Sweet
    04. AW
    05. Judah Smith Interlude
    06. Candy Necklace
    07. Jon Batiste Interlude
    08. Kintsugi
    09. Fingertips
    10. Paris, Texas
    11. Grandfather Please Stand on The Shoulders of My Father While He’s Deep-Sea Fishing
    12. Let the Light In (fear. Father John Misty)
    13. Margaret (feat. Bleachers)
    14. Fishtail
    15. Peppers (feat. Tommy Genesis)
    16. Taco Truck x VB

    Collaborators

    This album reunites Del Rey with trusted collaborator Jack Antonoff, who is producing the record alongside Mike Hermosa, Drew Erickson, Zach Dawes, and Benji. The record will feature collaborations with Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Tommy Genesis, and SYML.

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

best underground metal albums january 2023

Mining Metal: ANTIMONUMENT, Conjureth, Geistlicht, Hammers of Misfortune, Iravu, Negative Vortex, Nothingness, and SUPERTERRESTRIAL

January 26, 2023

Anticipated Metal Hard Rock Albums 2023

20 Most Anticipated Metal and Hard Rock Albums of 2023

January 26, 2023

shrinking harrison ford jason segel

Shrinking Review: New Apple TV+ Series Deftly Explores The Intersection of Grief and Humor

January 26, 2023

Tyler Posey Interview Teen Wolf

Tyler Posey on Making Original Music for Teen Wolf: The Movie: "I Always Think of It Cinematically"

January 26, 2023

succession season 4

Everything We Know About Succession Season 4 (So Far)

January 26, 2023

samia honey album review

Samia Is Bracingly Shameless on Honey

January 26, 2023

the last of us hbo series flour theory

The Last of Us' Flour Theory Could Reveal the Show's Biggest Secret

January 25, 2023

Jamojaya Rich Brian Sundance Review

Rich Brian Juggles Family, Music, and Culture in Jamojaya: Sundance Review

January 25, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Everything We Know About Lana Del Rey's Did You Know There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Album (So Far)

Menu Shop Search Newsletter