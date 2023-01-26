Everything We Know About Lana Del Rey’s Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Album (So Far)

Lana Del Rey‘s ninth studio album, titled Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, is coming soon. This LP will follow a pause from any full-length releases in 2022, which was preceded by two albums in 2021: Blue Banisters and Chemtrails over the Country Club. Between official announcements and news being rolled out via Del Rey’s (private) Instagram page, we’ve collected all the details available so far.

The first look at the album, a track of the same name, has been released ahead of the full record. Take a listen to the dramatic, orchestral tile track below, and read on for details about the album.

The Release Date

While Did You Know… was initially announced for March 10th, the release date for the album has been pushed to March 24th, 2023.

Title and Track List

Lana Del Rey seems to love an incredibly long title every now and then. (Remember the song “hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but I have it?” That’s practically a compound sentence!) This album title is the latest in that specific list — Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is sixteen tracks long. Find the song titles below, including the wonderfully long-winded “Grandfather Please Stand on The Shoulders of My Father While He’s Deep-Sea Fishing.”

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Tracklist:

01. The Grants

02. Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

03. Sweet

04. AW

05. Judah Smith Interlude

06. Candy Necklace

07. Jon Batiste Interlude

08. Kintsugi

09. Fingertips

10. Paris, Texas

11. Grandfather Please Stand on The Shoulders of My Father While He’s Deep-Sea Fishing

12. Let the Light In (fear. Father John Misty)

13. Margaret (feat. Bleachers)

14. Fishtail

15. Peppers (feat. Tommy Genesis)

16. Taco Truck x VB

Collaborators

This album reunites Del Rey with trusted collaborator Jack Antonoff, who is producing the record alongside Mike Hermosa, Drew Erickson, Zach Dawes, and Benji. The record will feature collaborations with Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Tommy Genesis, and SYML.