Last in Line — the supergroup bringing together singer Andrew Freeman, bassist Phil Soussan (ex-Ozzy Osbourne), and former Dio bandmates Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard) and Vinny Appice (ex-Black Sabbath) — have announced that their third studio album, Jericho, will arrive March 31 via earMUSIC.

In advance of the album, Last in Line have unleashed the first single, “Ghost Town.”

“The song for me describes breaking a cycle from different perspectives,” Freeman said of “Ghost Town” in a statement. “On a personal level it could be family, career or life expectations, putting a person in an unwanted or unwelcome space. On a grander scale it addresses government expectations. Non-sensical, unethical ideas and laws that become the norm, while turning a blind eye to larger problems.”

Jericho, according to the band, is anything but a Zoom album. Band members got together to record the set the old-fashioned way: in the studio together.

“With Last in Line, just as we did with Dio, we cut the basic tracks live,” guitarist Campbell explained in a statement. “It’s important for us to capture the energy of the syncopation of playing together in real time – much like the energy of a live show. This record represents the best of both worlds: the spirit of an energetic band performance, and the more reflective and nuanced qualities of our individual performances, too.”

Added drummer Appice, “All the musical forces of Last in Line are combined here for a super-powerful new record. Press play and put your seatbelts on!!”

Listen to "Ghost Town" and view the album's artwork and tracklist below.

Jericho Artwork:

Jericho Tracklist:

01. Not Today Satan

02. Ghost Town

03. Bastard Son

04. Dark Days

05. Burning Bridges

06. Do The Work

07. Hurricane Orlagh

08. Walls Of Jericho

09. Story Of My Life

10. We Don’t Run

11. Something Wicked

12. House Party At The End Of The World