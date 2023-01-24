Le Tigre Announce First Tour in 18 Years

The recently-reunited Le Tigre are hitting the road in 2023. The dance-punk band composed of Kathleen Hanna, JD Samson, and Johanna Fateman have today announced their first run of tour dates in 18 years.

Le Tigre will kick things off in Philadelphia on May 27th before trekking across Europe in June, including appearances at Primavera Sound in both Portugal and Spain. Upon their return to North America, they’ll kick off the West Coast leg in Oakland on July 3rd, hitting cities including Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and Boston before the big finale at Brooklyn Steel on July 28th.

Tickets for Le Tigre’s 2023 tour go on sale this Friday, January 27th at 12:00 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

Le Tigre officially reunited last August at Pasadena’s inaugural This Ain’t No Picnic Festival. Before you catch them on tour, read why we think their 1999 self-titled is one of the 10 riot grrrl albums every music fan should own.

Le Tigre 2023 Tour Dates:

05/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Barcelona

06/03 – London, UK @ Troxy

06/05 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

06/06 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

06/08 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Madrid

06/09 – Porto, PT @ Nos Primavera Sound Porto

06/11 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

06/14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

06/16 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt

06/17 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle

07/01 – Oakland, CA @ Mosswood Meltdown Festival

07/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

07/06 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

07/07 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

07/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

07/15 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

07/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

07/18 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

07/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

07/21 – Toronto, ON @ History

07/22 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

07/24 – Boston, MA @ Royale

07/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel