Le Tigre Announce First Tour in 18 Years

The recently-reunited Le Tigre are hitting the road in 2023. The dance-punk band composed of Kathleen Hanna, JD Samson, and Johanna Fateman have today announced their first run of tour dates in 18 years.
Le Tigre will kick things off in Philadelphia on May 27th before trekking across Europe in June, including appearances at Primavera Sound in both Portugal and Spain. Upon their return to North America, they’ll kick off the West Coast leg in Oakland on July 3rd, hitting cities including Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and Boston before the big finale at Brooklyn Steel on July 28th.
Tickets for Le Tigre’s 2023 tour go on sale this Friday, January 27th at 12:00 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster.
Le Tigre officially reunited last August at Pasadena’s inaugural This Ain’t No Picnic Festival. Before you catch them on tour, read why we think their 1999 self-titled is one of the 10 riot grrrl albums every music fan should own.
Le Tigre 2023 Tour Dates:
05/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Barcelona
06/03 – London, UK @ Troxy
06/05 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
06/06 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
06/08 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Madrid
06/09 – Porto, PT @ Nos Primavera Sound Porto
06/11 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
06/14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
06/16 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt
06/17 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle
07/01 – Oakland, CA @ Mosswood Meltdown Festival
07/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
07/06 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
07/07 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
07/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
07/15 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
07/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
07/18 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
07/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
07/21 – Toronto, ON @ History
07/22 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia
07/24 – Boston, MA @ Royale
07/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel