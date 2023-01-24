Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Le Tigre Announce First Tour in 18 Years

The Kathleen Hanna-led band will play shows in North America and Europe

Advertisement
le tigre 2023 tour dates north america europe punk rock indie music news tickets kathleen hanna buy
Le Tigre, photo by Leeta Harding
Follow
January 24, 2023 | 9:00am ET

    The recently-reunited Le Tigre are hitting the road in 2023. The dance-punk band composed of Kathleen Hanna, JD Samson, and Johanna Fateman have today announced their first run of tour dates in 18 years.

    Le Tigre will kick things off in Philadelphia on May 27th before trekking across Europe in June, including appearances at Primavera Sound in both Portugal and Spain. Upon their return to North America, they’ll kick off the West Coast leg in Oakland on July 3rd, hitting cities including Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and Boston before the big finale at Brooklyn Steel on July 28th.

    Tickets for Le Tigre’s 2023 tour go on sale this Friday, January 27th at 12:00 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Le Tigre officially reunited last August at Pasadena’s inaugural This Ain’t No Picnic Festival. Before you catch them on tour, read why we think their 1999 self-titled is one of the 10 riot grrrl albums every music fan should own.

    Le Tigre 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Barcelona
    06/03 – London, UK @ Troxy
    06/05 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
    06/06 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
    06/08 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Madrid
    06/09 – Porto, PT @ Nos Primavera Sound Porto
    06/11 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
    06/14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    06/16 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt
    06/17 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle
    07/01 – Oakland, CA @ Mosswood Meltdown Festival
    07/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
    07/06 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    07/07 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    07/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
    07/15 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
    07/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
    07/18 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
    07/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
    07/21 – Toronto, ON @ History
    07/22 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia
    07/24 – Boston, MA @ Royale
    07/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

     

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Dave Matthews Band Walk Around the Moon new album artwork tracklist 2023 tour dates Madman’s Eyes new song stream

Dave Matthews Band Announce New Album Walk Around the Moon, 2023 Summer Tour

January 24, 2023

Mudhoney Plastic Eternity Almost Everything

Mudhoney Announce New Album Plastic Eternity, Share Lead Single "Almost Everything": Stream

January 24, 2023

anvil 2023 us tour

Anvil Announce Spring 2023 US Tour, Commence Work on New Album

January 24, 2023

Coheed and Cambria Deafheaven 2023 tour

Coheed and Cambria Announce 2023 North American Tour with Deafheaven

January 24, 2023

Ruston Kelly Announces Spring 2023 Tour

January 24, 2023

pigs x7 us tour 2023

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Announce Spring 2023 North American Tour

January 24, 2023

big thief lucinda williams 2023 tour dates co ehadlining tickets indie rock music news

Big Thief Announce Co-Headlining Tour Dates with Lucinda Williams

January 24, 2023

Beck Phoenix tickets 2023 summer odyssey tour presale code dates shows

How to Get Tickets to Beck and Phoenix's 2023 Tour

January 23, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Le Tigre Announce First Tour in 18 Years

Menu Shop Search Newsletter