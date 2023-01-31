Menu
Les Claypool’s Frog Brigade to Reunite After 20 Years for 2023 US Tour

The group's first live shows since 2003 will include a full-album performance of Pink Floyd's Animals

les claypool frog brigade 2023 tour
Les Claypool, courtesy of Prospect PR
January 31, 2023 | 2:06pm ET

    Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade are reuniting for the extensive “Summer of Green” 2023 US tour, including select co-headlining dates with Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew performing songs from Remain in Light.

    The shows will mark the Frog Brigade’s first live appearances since 2003 and kick off May 17th in Stateline, Nevada. The 41-date outing will wrap up on July 17th in Phoenix.

    A Live Nation pre-sale starts Wednesday (February 1st) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code CHORUS, with general ticket sales beginning Friday (February 3rd). Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub, while VIP upgrade options can be found via Les Claypool’s website.

    The Frog Brigade touring lineup will include Claypool (bass), Sean Lennon (guitar), Harry Waters (keys), Paulo Baldi (drums), Mike Dillon (percussion), and Skerik (horns). Each night, the band’s set will feature a full-album performance of Pink Floyd’s long-form masterpiece Animals, reprising the Frog Brigade’s rendition of the LP that was included on 2001’s Live Frogs Set 2 recording.

    “In an age of calibrated chaos, moral constipation, and conspiranoia, it is reassuring to know that certain frogs can and do fly,” Claypool said of the reunion in a press release.

    Along with the co-headlining dates with Harrison and Belew (a brief contributor to Talking Heads, in addition to his notable time in King Crimson), the “Summer of Green” tour boasts a notable group of rotating support acts including Fishbone, Neal Francis, Budos Band, W.I.T.C.H., and Moon Duo.

    See the full list of tour dates and support information below, and get tickets via Ticketmaster or Stubhub.

    Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade’s 2023 US Tour Dates:
    05/17 – Stateline, NV @ TBA venue ^
    05/19 – Napa, CA @ Blue Note Summer Sessions at TBA venue ^
    05/20 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium ^
    05/21 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North ^
    05/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA venue ^
    05/24 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^
    05/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC
    05/27 – Chillicothe, IL @ Summer Camp Music Festival
    05/28 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater ~
    05/30 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom ~
    05/31 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! ~
    06/02 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre ~
    06/03 – Oak Hill, WV @ Mountain Music Festival
    06/04 – Chattanooga, TN @ TBA venue
    06/06 – Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island *
    06/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium *
    06/09 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *
    06/10 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *
    06/11 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium *
    06/13 – Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park *
    06/14 – Austin, TX @ The Moody Amphitheater *
    06/16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Lawn *
    06/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Mardi Gras World *
    06/19 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre *
    06/20 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *
    06/22 – Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric %
    06/23 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre ~
    06/24 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre [In The Round] ~
    06/26 – Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater ~
    06/28 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre #
    06/29 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway #
    07/01 – Scranton, PA @ Peach Music Festival
    07/02 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed [Indoor] #
    07/03 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre #
    07/07 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater +
    07/08 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park Live +
    07/09 – Forest Grove, OR @ Grand Lodge +
    07/11 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live +
    07/13 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn +
    07/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern +
    07/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren +

    * = w/ co-headliners Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew
    ^ = w/ Fishbone
    ~ = w/ Neal Francis
    # = w/ Budos Band
    + = w/ Moon Duo
    % = w/ W.I.T.C.H.

