Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Leslie Jordan Cause of Death Revealed

The cause was "sudden cardiac dysfunction and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease"

Advertisement
leslie jordan cause of death revealed
Leslie Jordan, photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
January 20, 2023 | 10:48am ET

    Leslie Jordan’s cause of death has been revealed as “sudden cardiac dysfunction and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease,” the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office announced on Thursday.

    The actor known for Will and Grace, American Horror Story, and Call Me Kat crashed his car into the side of a building on October 24th after suffering what was described as a medical emergency.

    As the coroner reports, it was brought on by  arteriosclerosis, “a condition commonly called hardening of the arteries,” according to Mayo Clinic. One of his arteries was 80% blocked, while another was 50% blocked. He was 67 years old at the time of his death.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In a statement at the time of his death, Mayim Bialik, who plays the title character on Fox’s Call Me Kat, said, “There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and as a Call Me Kat family. Leslie Jordan was larger than life. He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty, and hilarious.” Jordan’s character was written out of the show with the explanation that he had fallen in love and moved to Tahiti.

    HIs life will be celebrated at a February 19th tribute in Nashville called Reportin’ for Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan. Bialik, Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, and Billy Strings are among the participants.

Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Jesus Piece new album

Jesus Piece Announce New Album ...So Unknown, Unleash "Gates of Horn": Stream

January 20, 2023

Biig Piig Bubblegum debut new mixtape album stream

Biig Piig Shares Debut Mixtape Bubblegum: Stream

January 20, 2023

Last in Line new album

Last in Line Announce New Album Jericho, Release Single "Ghost Town": Stream

January 20, 2023

Neil Young and David Crosby

Neil Young Pens Tribute to David Crosby: "His Music Lives On"

January 20, 2023

Rival Sons new albums and song

Rival Sons to Release Two New Albums in 2023, Unveil New Single "Rapture": Stream

January 20, 2023

dolly parton debbie harry cyndi lauper 80 for brady gonna be you country pop music eighties collaboration music news

Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry, Cyndi Lauper, and More Team Up for New Song "Gonna Be You": Stream

January 20, 2023

Bjork Shygirl Sega Bodega Ovule Remix stream single

Björk Unveils "Ovule" Remix from Shygirl and Sega Bodega: Stream

January 20, 2023

Pantera 2023 tour with Lamb of God

Pantera Announce 2023 North American Tour with Lamb of God

January 20, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Leslie Jordan Cause of Death Revealed

Menu Shop Search Newsletter