leslie jordan cause of death revealed

Leslie Jordan’s cause of death has been revealed as “sudden cardiac dysfunction and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease,” the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office announced on Thursday.

The actor known for Will and Grace, American Horror Story, and Call Me Kat crashed his car into the side of a building on October 24th after suffering what was described as a medical emergency.

As the coroner reports, it was brought on by arteriosclerosis, “a condition commonly called hardening of the arteries,” according to Mayo Clinic. One of his arteries was 80% blocked, while another was 50% blocked. He was 67 years old at the time of his death.

Advertisement

Related Video

In a statement at the time of his death, Mayim Bialik, who plays the title character on Fox’s Call Me Kat, said, “There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and as a Call Me Kat family. Leslie Jordan was larger than life. He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty, and hilarious.” Jordan’s character was written out of the show with the explanation that he had fallen in love and moved to Tahiti.

HIs life will be celebrated at a February 19th tribute in Nashville called Reportin’ for Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan. Bialik, Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, and Billy Strings are among the participants.