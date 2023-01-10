Menu
Leslie Jordan Tribute Show to Feature Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, Billy Strings, and More

Taking place at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House

Leslie Jordan tribute show Eddie Vedder Maren Morris Billy Strings Grand Ole Opry
Eddie Vedder (photo by Lior Phillips), Leslie Jordan (photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images), and Maren Morris (photo by Ben Kaye)
January 10, 2023 | 1:49pm ET

    A tribute show to the late Leslie Jordan has been announced for February 19th at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House. Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, and Billy Strings will be among the performers at the event, called Reportin’ for Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan.

    Other featured performers include Brothers Osborne, Brittney Spencer, Lukas Nelson, Jake Wesley Rogers, Ashley McBryde, Fancy Hagood, Jelly Roll, Danny Myrick, and Travis Howard. There will also be special appearances from Jim Parsons, Anthony Mason, Mayim Bialik, Cheyenne Jackson, Max Greenfield, Margaret Cho, Robyn Schall, and Leanne Morgan.

    Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time via the Grand Ole Opry website. All proceeds will benefit EB Research Partnership, the largest global organization dedicated to funding research to treat and cure Epidermolysis Bullosa.

    A native of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Jordan previously teamed with Vedder, Brothers Osborne’s T.J. Osborne, and McBryde to duet reimagined gospel hymns on his 2021 debut album, Company’s Comin’. Revisit his sitdown with Kyle Meredith about the project and the viral fame he gained through Instagram here.

    Leslie Jordan tribute show poster Eddie Vedder Maren Morris Billy Strings Grand Ole Opry

