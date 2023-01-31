Menu
Lil Wayne Announces 2023 Tour

Featuring stops in Chicago, Toronto, New York City, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and more

Lil Wayne 2023 north american tour dates
Lil Wayne, photo courtesy of artist
January 31, 2023 | 11:02am ET

    Lil Wayne has announced a 28-city run of Spring 2023 tour dates across North America.

    After kicking off in Minneapolis on April 4th, the “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour” will stop off in cities including Chicago, Toronto, New York City, Atlanta, Nashville, and more before closing out in Los Angeles on May 13th. See the full itinerary below.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale taking place Wednesday, February 1st (use access code CHORUS). As tickets are likely to sell out, fans can also purchase them via StubHub.

    Last August, Lil Wayne teased his upcoming album, Tha Carter VI, would be “coming soon,” but no further official updates have been revealed. Given the name of the tour, however, new music could be on the way. The New Orleans rapper’s last studio album was 2020’s Funeral.

    Lil Wayne 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/04 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
    04/06 — Fargo, ND @ Scheels Arena
    04/07 — Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena
    04/08 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
    04/09 — Chicago, IL @ Radius
    04/11 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
    04/12 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
    04/13 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    04/16 — New York, NY @ Apollo Theater
    04/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
    04/18 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
    04/20 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
    04/21 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
    04/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
    04/24 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
    04/26 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
    04/27 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
    04/28 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
    04/30 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
    05/02 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
    05/03 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
    05/04 — Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
    05/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
    05/07 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
    05/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    05/10 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA
    05/12 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
    05/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

