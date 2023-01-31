Lil Wayne Announces 2023 Tour

Lil Wayne has announced a 28-city run of Spring 2023 tour dates across North America.
After kicking off in Minneapolis on April 4th, the “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour” will stop off in cities including Chicago, Toronto, New York City, Atlanta, Nashville, and more before closing out in Los Angeles on May 13th. See the full itinerary below.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale taking place Wednesday, February 1st (use access code CHORUS). As tickets are likely to sell out, fans can also purchase them via StubHub.
Last August, Lil Wayne teased his upcoming album, Tha Carter VI, would be “coming soon,” but no further official updates have been revealed. Given the name of the tour, however, new music could be on the way. The New Orleans rapper’s last studio album was 2020’s Funeral.
Lil Wayne 2023 Tour Dates:
04/04 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
04/06 — Fargo, ND @ Scheels Arena
04/07 — Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena
04/08 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
04/09 — Chicago, IL @ Radius
04/11 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
04/12 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
04/13 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
04/16 — New York, NY @ Apollo Theater
04/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
04/18 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
04/20 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
04/21 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
04/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
04/24 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
04/26 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
04/27 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
04/28 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
04/30 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
05/02 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
05/03 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
05/04 — Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
05/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
05/07 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
05/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
05/10 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA
05/12 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
05/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern