Lil Wayne Announces 2023 Tour

Lil Wayne has announced a 28-city run of Spring 2023 tour dates across North America.

After kicking off in Minneapolis on April 4th, the “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour” will stop off in cities including Chicago, Toronto, New York City, Atlanta, Nashville, and more before closing out in Los Angeles on May 13th. See the full itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale taking place Wednesday, February 1st (use access code CHORUS). As tickets are likely to sell out, fans can also purchase them via StubHub.

Last August, Lil Wayne teased his upcoming album, Tha Carter VI, would be “coming soon,” but no further official updates have been revealed. Given the name of the tour, however, new music could be on the way. The New Orleans rapper’s last studio album was 2020’s Funeral.

Lil Wayne 2023 Tour Dates:

04/04 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

04/06 — Fargo, ND @ Scheels Arena

04/07 — Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

04/08 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

04/09 — Chicago, IL @ Radius

04/11 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

04/12 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

04/13 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

04/16 — New York, NY @ Apollo Theater

04/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

04/18 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

04/20 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

04/21 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

04/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

04/24 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

04/26 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

04/27 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

04/28 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

04/30 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

05/02 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

05/03 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

05/04 — Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

05/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

05/07 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

05/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/10 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA

05/12 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

05/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern