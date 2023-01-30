Menu
Lisa Loring, Wednesday Addams Actress, Dead at 64

She starred on the original series running from 1964 to 1966

Lisa Loring as Wednesday Addams
Lisa Loring as Wednesday Addams (Disney General Entertainment)
January 30, 2023 | 7:32am ET

    Lisa Loring, best known for her role as Wednesday Addams on The Addams Family, has passed away at the age of 64.

    Loring starred as Wednesday, the dark and macabre daughter of Morticia and Gomez Addams, on the original Addams Family TV series, which ran for 64 episodes between 1964 and 1966. She later reprised her role in the 1977 television movie, Halloween with the New Addams Family.

    Loring’s other credits included reoccurring roles on As the World Turns and Barnaby Jones, as well as cameos on The Girl from U.N.C.L.E. and Fantasy Island. Her last on-screen credit came in the 2015 film Doctor Spine.

    According to The Hollywood Reporter, Loring died Saturday, January 28th, due to complications from a stroke.

    Current Wednesday Addams actress Jenna Ortega recently honored Loring on the first season of Netflix’s Wednesday by incorporating her shuffle dance into her own dance scene. “I paid homage to Lisa Loring, the first Wednesday Addams. I did a little bit of her shuffle that she does,” Ortega explained in a recent interview.

