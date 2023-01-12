Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Suffering Possible Cardiac Arrest: Report

Lisa Marie Presley has been hospitalized after suffering a possible cardiac arrest, according to TMZ.

Paramedics were reportedly called to Presley’s home in Calabasas on Thursday, where they performed CPR. Her current condition is unclear, but TMZ reports that Presley had a pulse prior to being taken to a local hospital.

Lisa Marie Presley is the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, and the sole heir to her father’s estate. She has also released three albums of her own.

Earlier this week, Lisa Marie and Priscilla attended the Golden Globes, where they saw Austin Butler take home the Best Actor award for his on-screen portrayal of Elvis.