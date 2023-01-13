Lisa Marie Presley, Singer and Only Child of Elvis, Dead at 54

Lisa Marie Presley has died at the age of 54 after suffering cardiac arrest.

Priscilla Presley confirmed her daughter’s death to The Associated Press, saying in a statement: “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Earlier Thursday, Lisa Marie was rushed to a local hospital after suffering cardiac arrest at her Calabasas home. Before she was transported by paramedics, they performed CPR and administered epinephrine to help regain a pulse.

Born February 1st, 1968, Lisa Marie was the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Upon her father’s death in 1977, she became joint heir to his estate with her grandfather, Vernon Presley, and great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Hood Presley. With their passing, Lisa Marie gained sole control of Graceland in 1980. In 2004, she sold 85% of her father’s estate to Robert Sillerman.

In 2003, Lisa Marie Presley became a successful musician in her own right with her debut album, To Whom It May Concern. She wrote all the lyrics on the record — which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 — except for “The Road Between,” which was co-written with Gus Black. Presley also collaborated with Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan on the B-side “Savior.”

She followed up with another top 10 album, Now What, two years later. In 2012, Presley released her self-described more “rootsy record” Storm & Grace, produced by T Bone Burnett. Primarily written in England, it featured collaborations with the likes of Pulp’s Richard Hawley, Ed Harcourt, Sacha Skarbek, and Travis’ Fran Healy.

In 1997, Presley, then married to Michael Jackson, appeared in his music video for “You Are Not Alone.” A decade later, in 2006 she appeared in Johnny Cash’s video for “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” alongside several other notable figures like Iggy Pop, Chris Rock, and Bono.

Presley was also known for her charity work. In 2007, she launched the Presley Charity Foundation, which provides rent-free housing, child day care, career counseling, and other services to homeless people.

Presley leaves behind her mother Priscilla and three children, including actress and model Riley Keough, her daughter with first husband Danny Keough. Tragically, her son Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020.

Following her divorce from Keough in 1994, Presley was married to Michael Jackson from 1994 to 1996, and to Nicolas Cage from 2002 to 2004.

Just this week, Lisa Marie attended the Golden Globes with Priscilla in support of Austin Butler’s award-winning portrayal of Elvis.