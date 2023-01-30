Lisa Marie Presley lost between 40 and 50 pounds in the weeks leading up to her death.

TMZ reports that Presley underwent an extreme weight loss regime ahead of the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th — which she attended with her mother Priscilla. Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biographical drama, was nominated for Best Motion Picture, and actor Austin Butler won Best Lead Actor for his portrayal of Lisa Marie’s father.

In the six weeks prior to the Golden Globes, Lisa Marie underwent plastic surgery and took weight loss pills, according to TMZ. Members of her family also believe she had resumed taking opioids; she had struggled with drug addiction throughout her life.

On the morning of her death on January 12th, Lisa Marie complained of abdominal pain. She later suffered cardiac arrest and was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The results of Lisa Marie’s autopsy are still pending.

Lisa Marie was laid to rest at Graceland next to her father and son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020. Her memorial service included performances from Axl Rose, Billy Corgan, and Alanis Morissette.