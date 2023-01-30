Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Lisa Marie Presley Underwent Extreme Weight Loss Regime Prior to Death

She lost 40-50 pounds in the weeks leading up to the Golden Globes

Advertisement
Lisa Marie Presley
Lisa Marie Presley, photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage
Consequence Staff
January 30, 2023 | 11:46am ET

    Lisa Marie Presley lost between 40 and 50 pounds in the weeks leading up to her death.

    TMZ reports that Presley underwent an extreme weight loss regime ahead of the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th — which she attended with her mother Priscilla. Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biographical drama, was nominated for Best Motion Picture, and actor Austin Butler won Best Lead Actor for his portrayal of Lisa Marie’s father.

    In the six weeks prior to the Golden Globes, Lisa Marie underwent plastic surgery and took weight loss pills, according to TMZ. Members of her family also believe she had resumed taking opioids; she had struggled with drug addiction throughout her life.

    Related Video

    On the morning of her death on January 12th, Lisa Marie complained of abdominal pain. She later suffered cardiac arrest and was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

    Advertisement

    The results of Lisa Marie’s autopsy are still pending.

    Lisa Marie was laid to rest at Graceland next to her father and son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020. Her memorial service included performances from Axl Rose, Billy Corgan, and Alanis Morissette.

Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

"Where's the rage?" Nick Cave "changed after my first son died" quote red hand files death jethro lazenby

"Where's the Rage?" Nick Cave "Changed After My First Son Died"

January 30, 2023

shania twain covid hospital interview country pop music news

Shania Twain Recalls "Very Scary" Airlift to Hospital with COVID

January 30, 2023

Paul Shaffer World's Most Dangerous Band The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon The Roots

Paul Shaffer and the World's Most Dangerous Band to Fill In for The Roots on Jimmy Fallon

January 30, 2023

Jaarfar Jackson to play Michael Jackson in biopic

Michael Jackson's Nephew to Star in Biopic from Director Antoine Fuqua [Updated]

January 30, 2023

mars volta 2023 tour

The Mars Volta Announce May 2023 US Tour

January 30, 2023

noah weiland goodbye good riddance

Noah Weiland Shares Emotional New Single "Goodbye & Good Riddance": Stream

January 30, 2023

paul mccartney rick rubin greatest bass player the beatles music news quoteworthy interview

Rick Rubin Explains Why Paul McCartney Is the "Best of All Bass Players"

January 30, 2023

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper 2023 tour

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper Announce 2023 North American Tour with Ministry and Filter

January 30, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lisa Marie Presley Underwent Extreme Weight Loss Regime Prior to Death

Menu Shop Search Newsletter