Liturgy Share Choral Piece “Angel of Sovereignty” Ahead of Upcoming Double Album: Stream

The 15-track double album 93696 arrives March 24th

liturgy Angel of Sovereignty
Liturgy, photo by Jessica Hallock
January 11, 2023 | 2:09pm ET

    Liturgy have shared the choral piece “Angel of Sovereignty” ahead of their upcoming double album 93696, out March 24th.

    Outwardly, a two-minute song that’s almost exclusively the sound of a children’s choir seems like a bizarre choice for a single. But Liturgy have been known to throw a curveball, and the track epitomizes the project’s uncompromising nature.

    There are no traditional rock instruments; nor is there anything remotely metal about the piece. However, the same compositional complexities that run through Liturgy’s “heavier” offerings, if you will, are still at work here. The arrangement of the vocal melodies is unconventional and beguiling — a test for listeners both in its choir-only format and composition.

    As a teaser for 93696, the track has effectively eliminated all expectations as to what band mastermind Ravenna Hunt-Hendrix and company have in store. The double album’s numerical title is “derived from the religions of Christianity and Thelema, a numerological representation of heaven, or a new eon for civilization.” Composed by Hunt-Hendrix, 93696 is an “exploration of eschatological possibility divided by the four “laws” that govern her own interpretation of heaven, “Haelegen”: Sovereignty, Hierarchy, Emancipation, and Individuation,” according to the record label’s press release.

    Hunt-Hendrix has been at the center of Liturgy since its inception, often joined by a revolving-door lineup of musicians who can achieve her musical vision. Here, the ensemble is completed by guitarist Mario Miron, bassist Tia Vincent-Clark, and drummer Leo Didkovsky.

    93696 can be pre-ordered via Thrill Jockey. Below you can stream “Angel of Sovereignty.”

