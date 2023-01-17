Menu
Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, and Christina Aguilera Headline Lovers & Friends’ 2023 Lineup

Usher, Jhené Aiko, Miguel, and 50 Cent also heading to Las Vegas for the R&B/hip-hop mega fest

Christina Aguilera and Missy Elliott to play Lovers & Friends Fest in 2023
Christina Aguilera and Missy Elliott, photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images
January 17, 2023 | 1:54pm ET

    Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, and Christina Aguilera are set to headline Usher’s R&B and hip-hop mega fest Lovers & Friends in 2023.

    The one-day festival returns to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 6th, 2023. The lineup also promises Usher (naturally), Jhené Aiko, Miguel, 50 Cent, Chris Brown, Nelly, Busta Rhymes, Boyz II Men, PartyNextDoor, Ginuwine, Remy Ma, Lil Kim, T.I., Bryson Tiller, Summer Walker, The Diplomats, Master P, Shaggy, Bow Wow, Eve, Soulja Boy, Chingy, and more. See the full lineup poster below.

    Tickets to Lovers & Friends 2023 — including GA, GA+, VIP and VIP Cabana passes — go on sale Friday, January 20th at 10:00 a.m. PT via the festival’s website.

    Related Video

    subscribe to our newsletter to get live music news delivered straight to your inbox.

    Lovers and Friends 2023 lineup

Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, and Christina Aguilera Headline Lovers & Friends' 2023 Lineup

