Bob Odenkirk Returns to the Small Screen in Teaser for New Series Lucky Hank: Watch

Less than a year after Better Call Saul wrapped up a six-season run, Bob Odenkirk is poised to return to television with Lucky Hank, a new series premiering on AMC in March that just released its first teaser. Watch the clip below.

Based on Richard Russo’s novel Straight Man, Lucky Hank stars Odenkirk as William Henry Deveraux Jr., chairman of the English department at an underfunded Pennsylvania college. In the teaser — a 15-second close-up of Odenkirk’s weathered, bearded face — the actor admits, “I’ve always been a difficult man. I specialize in minor strife and insignificant irritation.”

That strife likely comes from Ralston College’s President Dickie Pope (Kyle MacLachlan), who The Hollywood Reporter describes as “a nemesis to Hank and the other professors.” Elsewhere in the cast, Mireille Enos plays Deveraux’s wife, Lily, Oscar Nunez plays Dean Jacob Rose, and Tom Bower plays Deveraux’s estranged father. Chris Diamantopoulos, meanwhile, will recur as Lily’s old flame Tom Leska.

Lucky Hank was adapted for television by Aaron Zelman and Paul Lieberstein, who serve as co-showrunners. The duo executive produced alongside Odenkirk, director Peter Farrelly, and Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul alums Mark Johnson, Russo, Naomi Odenkirk, and Marc Provissiero.

The eight-episode first season of Lucky Hank premieres on AMC and its streamer, AMC+, on March 19th. Watch the teaser trailer below.

