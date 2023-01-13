Lzzy Hale and Chris Daughtry Perform “Man in the Box” with Alice in Chains Tribute Band: Watch

Can you imagine playing in a cover band, only to be joined onstage by two real-life rock stars? That’s just what happened in Nashville earlier this week. Halestorm singer Lzzy Hale and multi-platinum rocker Chris Daughtry took the stage with an Alice in Chains tribute band at a local venue, performing a rousing rendition of “Man in the Box.”

Nashville venue The Basement East hosts “Grunge Night,” and on Tuesday (January 10th) that included an Alice in Chains tribute band called Into the Flood. Hale and Daughtry showed off their powerful pipes while trading vocals on AIC’s breakthrough single “Man in the Box.” The night also included a rendition of “Rain When I Die” featuring Lzzy and her Halestorm bandmate Joe Hottinger.

“Funny thing is the dress I wore is something I actually DID wear in the nineties as a teen in middle school… but I digress,” Hale wrote in an Instagram post. “This was truly a gathering of some of the best musicians in Nashville, all having fun paying homage to the rock idols we grew up listening to. We had far too much fun! Love my Nash crew! And also thank you to all the die hard freaks and fam that came out to party with us! We ended up at Lakeside Bar… and I got to meet and embrace so many of you!! Thank you for all of your stories, dirty secrets and beers shared!”

Related Video

Hale and Daughtry also recently collaborated on a cover of Journey’s “Separate Ways” in celebration of the song’s 40th anniversary.

Watch the performances with the Alice in Chains tribute band below.