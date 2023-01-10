Fast-Tracked M3GAN Sequel Will Protect Us from Feeling Lonely

If the investors in Jurassic Park never figured out that the dinosaurs always kill people, then the manufacturers of M3GAN can be just as entertainingly dense. As Deadline and the New York Times report, a sequel to the killer horror movie is currently in the works to protect us from feeling lonely.

M3GAN, aka the Model 3 Generative Android, romped its way to a $30 million box office in its opening weekend. Those are the kind of numbers that would be impressive for almost anyone except James Cameron, let alone a movie with a $12 million budget. The sequel is said to be on a fast-track to production, and could be in theaters almost as quickly as you can hit “Download Update.”

M3GAN starred Allison Williams as the human protagonist, with a team of Amie Donald and Jenna Davis as the titular villain. It was directed by Gerard Johnston and boasted a script by Akela Cooper and horror auteur James Wan, who also produced. “M3GAN plays on a lot of different levels: It’s scary, creepy, touching and emotional at the same time,” Wan said. “We wanted to lean into something more technology-driven as opposed to supernatural.”

Advertisement

Related Video

In her A review, our own Cady Siregar wrote,

“Its accessible themes don’t come off as oversaturated, thanks to the wit of the screenplay and a great performance from Williams. Instead of over-pontificating on these very real fears, we have M3GAN softly playing an Eminem song on a piano. We have her breakdancing in a hallway as she chases after the blood of mortals. Our nightmares will forever be terrorized by a girlish doll with perfect eyeliner and Disney Princess eyes, who looks like she listens to She & Him.

“It’s M3GAN’s world, and we’re just living in it.”

If you can’t get enough M3GAN, be sure to check out our explainer on the ending.