M83 Announces New Album Fantasy, North American Tour Dates

Anthony Gonzalez has readied his ninth album as M83. Fantasy arrives March 17th via Mute, and M83 will take the record on the road with a North American tour that begins in April. What’s more, first single “Oceans Niagara” is out now.
“I wanted this record to be very impactful live,” M83 said of Fantasy. “The idea was to come back with something closer to the energy of [2005’s] Before the Dawn Heals Us. The combination of guitars and synths is always in my music, but it’s maybe more present on this new record than on the previous ones.”
That emphasis on guitar is sure to make M83’s upcoming tour especially interesting. The North American trek begins April 10th in Phoenix, Arizona and wraps up May 16th in San Fransisco. After that, Gonzalez will head to Europe for a handful of summer dates. See his full tour itinerary below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster beginning Friday, January 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time.
Buzzing synths and swirling guitar combine into a triumphant melody in “Oceans Niagara,” a song Gonzalez said was meant to create “this sense of friendship. Listening to that song, I imagine people running, driving fast, or riding spaceships together. It’s this sense of going forward, like a magic potion that you take to discover new worlds. Beyond Adventure!”
Pre-orders for Fantasy are ongoing. Watch the video for “Oceans Niagara” below, and scroll onward to see the album’s artwork and tracklist. The record follows M83’s 2019 album DSVII, and marks Gonzalez’s first release since celebrating the 10th anniversary of his seminal album Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming back in 2021.
Fantasy Artwork:
Fantasy Tracklist:
01 . Water Deep
02 . Oceans Niagara
03 . Amnesia
04 . Us and the Rest
05 . Earth to Sea
06 . Radar, Far, Gone
07 . Deceiver
08 . Fantasy
09 . Laura
10 . Sunny Boy
11 . Kool Nuit
12 . Sunny Boy Part 2
13 . Dismemberment Bureau
M83 2023 Tour Dates:
04/10 — Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
04/11 — Albuquerque, NM @ Revel
04/13 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec
04/14 — Austin, TX @ Stubbs
04/15 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
04/16 — Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues
04/18 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
04/19 — Atlanta, GA @ Eastern
04/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin
04/22 — Washington, DC @ Anthem
04/23 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
04/25 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
04/28 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
04/29 — Toronto, ON @ History
04/30 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
05/02 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera
05/03 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace
05/05 — Denver, CO @ Mission
05/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Ogden Twilight
05/08 — Portland, OR @ Schnitzer
05/09 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore
05/10 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
05/14 — Pasa Robles, CA @ Paso Robles Winery
05/16 — San Francisco, CA @ Fox Theater
06/07 — Sigulda, LV @ Sigulda Castle
06/08 — Vilnius, LT @ Lukiskes Prison
06/10 — Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Sideways Festival
06/24 — Výstaviště Praha, CZ @ Metronome Festival
07/07 — Hérouville-Saint-Clair, FR @ Beauregard Festival
08/12 — Trenčín, SK @ Grape Festival
08/13 — Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival