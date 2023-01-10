M83 Announces New Album Fantasy, North American Tour Dates

Anthony Gonzalez has readied his ninth album as M83. Fantasy arrives March 17th via Mute, and M83 will take the record on the road with a North American tour that begins in April. What’s more, first single “Oceans Niagara” is out now.

“I wanted this record to be very impactful live,” M83 said of Fantasy. “The idea was to come back with something closer to the energy of [2005’s] Before the Dawn Heals Us. The combination of guitars and synths is always in my music, but it’s maybe more present on this new record than on the previous ones.”

That emphasis on guitar is sure to make M83’s upcoming tour especially interesting. The North American trek begins April 10th in Phoenix, Arizona and wraps up May 16th in San Fransisco. After that, Gonzalez will head to Europe for a handful of summer dates. See his full tour itinerary below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster beginning Friday, January 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Buzzing synths and swirling guitar combine into a triumphant melody in “Oceans Niagara,” a song Gonzalez said was meant to create “this sense of friendship. Listening to that song, I imagine people running, driving fast, or riding spaceships together. It’s this sense of going forward, like a magic potion that you take to discover new worlds. Beyond Adventure!”

Pre-orders for Fantasy are ongoing. Watch the video for “Oceans Niagara” below, and scroll onward to see the album’s artwork and tracklist. The record follows M83’s 2019 album DSVII, and marks Gonzalez’s first release since celebrating the 10th anniversary of his seminal album Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming back in 2021.

Fantasy Artwork:



Fantasy Tracklist:

01 . Water Deep

02 . Oceans Niagara

03 . Amnesia

04 . Us and the Rest

05 . Earth to Sea

06 . Radar, Far, Gone

07 . Deceiver

08 . Fantasy

09 . Laura

10 . Sunny Boy

11 . Kool Nuit

12 . Sunny Boy Part 2

13 . Dismemberment Bureau

M83 2023 Tour Dates:

04/10 — Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

04/11 — Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

04/13 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec

04/14 — Austin, TX @ Stubbs

04/15 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

04/16 — Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

04/18 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

04/19 — Atlanta, GA @ Eastern

04/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin

04/22 — Washington, DC @ Anthem

04/23 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

04/25 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

04/28 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

04/29 — Toronto, ON @ History

04/30 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

05/02 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera

05/03 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace

05/05 — Denver, CO @ Mission

05/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Ogden Twilight

05/08 — Portland, OR @ Schnitzer

05/09 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore

05/10 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

05/14 — Pasa Robles, CA @ Paso Robles Winery

05/16 — San Francisco, CA @ Fox Theater

06/07 — Sigulda, LV @ Sigulda Castle

06/08 — Vilnius, LT @ Lukiskes Prison

06/10 — Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Sideways Festival

06/24 — Výstaviště Praha, CZ @ Metronome Festival

07/07 — Hérouville-Saint-Clair, FR @ Beauregard Festival

08/12 — Trenčín, SK @ Grape Festival

08/13 — Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival