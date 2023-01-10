Menu
M83 Announces New Album Fantasy, North American Tour Dates

First single "Oceans Niagara" is out now

m83 fantasy
M83, photo by Elle Herme
January 10, 2023 | 11:00am ET

    Anthony Gonzalez has readied his ninth album as M83Fantasy arrives March 17th via Mute, and M83 will take the record on the road with a North American tour that begins in April. What’s more, first single “Oceans Niagara” is out now.

    “I wanted this record to be very impactful live,” M83 said of Fantasy. “The idea was to come back with something closer to the energy of [2005’s] Before the Dawn Heals Us. The combination of guitars and synths is always in my music, but it’s maybe more present on this new record than on the previous ones.”

    That emphasis on guitar is sure to make M83’s upcoming tour especially interesting. The North American trek begins April 10th in Phoenix, Arizona and wraps up May 16th in San Fransisco. After that, Gonzalez will head to Europe for a handful of summer dates. See his full tour itinerary below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster beginning Friday, January 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

    Buzzing synths and swirling guitar combine into a triumphant melody in “Oceans Niagara,” a song Gonzalez said was meant to create “this sense of friendship. Listening to that song, I imagine people running, driving fast, or riding spaceships together. It’s this sense of going forward, like a magic potion that you take to discover new worlds. Beyond Adventure!”

    Pre-orders for Fantasy are ongoing. Watch the video for “Oceans Niagara” below, and scroll onward to see the album’s artwork and tracklistThe record follows M83’s 2019 album DSVIIand marks Gonzalez’s first release since celebrating the 10th anniversary of his seminal album Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming back in 2021.

    Fantasy Artwork:

    m83 fantasy album artwork
    Fantasy Tracklist:
    01 . Water Deep
    02 . Oceans Niagara
    03 . Amnesia
    04 . Us and the Rest
    05 . Earth to Sea
    06 . Radar, Far, Gone
    07 . Deceiver
    08 . Fantasy
    09 . Laura
    10 . Sunny Boy
    11 . Kool Nuit
    12 . Sunny Boy Part 2
    13 . Dismemberment Bureau

    M83 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/10 — Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
    04/11 — Albuquerque, NM @ Revel
    04/13 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec
    04/14 — Austin, TX @ Stubbs
    04/15 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    04/16 — Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues
    04/18 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
    04/19 — Atlanta, GA @ Eastern
    04/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin
    04/22 — Washington, DC @ Anthem
    04/23 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
    04/25 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
    04/28 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
    04/29 — Toronto, ON @ History
    04/30 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
    05/02 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera
    05/03 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace
    05/05 — Denver, CO @ Mission
    05/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Ogden Twilight
    05/08 — Portland, OR @ Schnitzer
    05/09 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore
    05/10 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
    05/14 — Pasa Robles, CA @ Paso Robles Winery
    05/16 — San Francisco, CA @ Fox Theater
    06/07 — Sigulda, LV @ Sigulda Castle
    06/08 — Vilnius, LT @ Lukiskes Prison
    06/10 — Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Sideways Festival
    06/24 — Výstaviště Praha, CZ @ Metronome Festival
    07/07 — Hérouville-Saint-Clair, FR @ Beauregard Festival
    08/12 — Trenčín, SK @ Grape Festival
    08/13 — Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

