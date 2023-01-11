Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Madison Cunningham on New Album Revealer, Being Mistaken for a Waiter at the Grammys

The singer-songwriter also talks about collaborating with Aoife O’Donovan and Matt Chamberlin

Advertisement
madison cunningham revealer interview podcast kyle
Kyle Meredith with Madison Cunningham, photo by Claire Marie Vocal
Consequence Staff
January 11, 2023 | 3:07pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Madison Cunningham catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Revealer, her Grammy nominated sophomore LP.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The singer-songwriter talks about being mistaken as wait staff during her last Grammy party, writing about the sad moments in her life from the past few years, and creating a piece of work that feels like it’s in motion. Cunningham also discusses her appreciation of Jeff Buckley’s music, her recent collaboration with Aoife O’Donovan, and working with drummer Matt Chamberlain.

    Listen to Madison Cunningham discuss Revealer and more or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then please be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Ben Gibbard Death Cab For Cutie Interview Podcast Kyle Meredith With

Ben Gibbard on the Death Cab for Cutie/The Postal Service Tour, 2000s Indie, and More

January 9, 2023

Henry Melling The Pale Blue Eye Kyle Meredith Interview Podcast

Harry Melling on Portraying Edgar Allen Poe Alongside Christian Bale in The Pale Blue Eye

January 6, 2023

Kyle Meredith With Podcast

Kyle Meredith With… Celebrates 700 Episodes with Jared Leto, Maya Hawke, Jack Black, and More

December 21, 2022

Madelyn Cline Glass Onion podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Madelyn Cline on Glass Onion’s All-Star Cast, Ed Norton’s Playlists, and Daniel Craigs Aversion for Jazz

December 19, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Madison Cunningham on New Album Revealer, Being Mistaken for a Waiter at the Grammys

Menu Shop Search Newsletter