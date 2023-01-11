Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Madison Cunningham catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Revealer, her Grammy nominated sophomore LP.

The singer-songwriter talks about being mistaken as wait staff during her last Grammy party, writing about the sad moments in her life from the past few years, and creating a piece of work that feels like it’s in motion. Cunningham also discusses her appreciation of Jeff Buckley’s music, her recent collaboration with Aoife O’Donovan, and working with drummer Matt Chamberlain.

Listen to Madison Cunningham discuss Revealer and more or watch the chat via the YouTube player below.