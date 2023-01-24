Madonna Biopic No Longer In Development

Looks like that movie about the Material Girl won’t materialize after all. The planned Madonna biopic from Universal Pictures has been scrapped and is no longer in development, Variety reported today. The news arrives ahead of the singer’s recently-announced “Celebration Tour.”

In September 2020, Madonna first revealed she was co-writing the biopic’s screenplay along with Diablo Cody (Juno and Jennifer’s Body) before announcing she would be directing it as well. After much deliberation over who would play its lead role — with Sydney Sweeney, Barbie Ferreira, and Florence Pugh all reportedly considered — Ozark and Inventing Anna breakout star Julia Garner was eventually cast as the Queen of Pop last summer.

But Madonna’s “sole focus” is now set on the upcoming “Celebration Tour,” a whopping 30-plus-date worldwide trek commemorating her 40 years in the music biz. That commences July 15th in Vancouver before she makes stops at arenas in cities including Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Miami, Los Angeles, and many, many more — including four-night residencies in both New York City and London. Tickets have already flown off the shelves, but you can check the secondary market via Stubhub.

Sources close to Madonna told Variety that the singer “remains committed to making a film about her life one day.” Until then, you can revisit Consequence‘s ranking of her Top 20 Songs, as well as the songs that comprise our dream setlist for “The Celebration Tour.”