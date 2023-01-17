Menu
Madonna Announces “The Celebration Tour”

The pop icon commemorates 40 years in music

Madonna to embark on 2023 tour
Madonna, photo by Ricardo Gomes
January 17, 2023 | 9:00am ET

    Madonna will commemorate 40 years in music by embarking on “The Celebration Tour” in 2023.

    The 35-city global tour will kick off in North America on July 15th in Vancouver, with additional concerts scheduled in cities like Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and more. A UK/European leg kicks off in October, including dates in London, Barcelona, Paris, Stockholm, and Amsterdam.

    A Live Nation pre-sale will take place beginning Friday, January 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code SOUND) prior to the public on-sale beginning Friday, January 20th via Ticketmaster.

    Additionally, Legacy members of Madonna’s Official Fan Club will have access to a special pre-sale beginning Tuesday, January 17th at 12:00 p.m. ET for all North America based shows and Wednesday, January 18th at 9:00 a.m. GMT for all UK/European shows.

    Tickets will also be available to purchase via Stubhub.

    “The Celebration Tour” is hyped as the biggest production Madonna has ever done, featuring music from every era of her career. To accompany the tour’s announcement, she’s shared a star-studded promo video featuring s Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric Andre, and Amy Schumer.

    Editor’s Note: Head here for more details on how to buy tickets to Madonna’s “The Celebration Tour.”

    Madonna 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    07/18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    07/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
    07/25 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    07/27 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
    07/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    08/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    08/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    08/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    08/09 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    08/13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    08/19 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
    08/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/30 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    09/02 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    09/05 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    09/07 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    09/09 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena
    09/13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    09/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    09/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX
    09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
    10/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
    10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
    10/14 – London, UK @ The O2
    10/21 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
    10/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
    10/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2
    11/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
    11/06 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
    11/12 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
    11/13 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
    11/15 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
    11/23 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
    11/28 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
    12/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

