Madonna will commemorate 40 years in music by embarking on “The Celebration Tour” in 2023.

The 35-city global tour will kick off in North America on July 15th in Vancouver, with additional concerts scheduled in cities like Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and more. A UK/European leg kicks off in October, including dates in London, Barcelona, Paris, Stockholm, and Amsterdam.

A Live Nation pre-sale will take place beginning Friday, January 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code SOUND) prior to the public on-sale beginning Friday, January 20th via Ticketmaster.

Additionally, Legacy members of Madonna’s Official Fan Club will have access to a special pre-sale beginning Tuesday, January 17th at 12:00 p.m. ET for all North America based shows and Wednesday, January 18th at 9:00 a.m. GMT for all UK/European shows.

Tickets will also be available to purchase via Stubhub.

“The Celebration Tour” is hyped as the biggest production Madonna has ever done, featuring music from every era of her career. To accompany the tour’s announcement, she’s shared a star-studded promo video featuring s Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric Andre, and Amy Schumer.

Editor’s Note: Head here for more details on how to buy tickets to Madonna’s “The Celebration Tour.”

Madonna 2023 Tour Dates:

07/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

07/18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

07/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

07/25 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

07/27 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

07/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

08/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

08/09 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/19 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

08/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/30 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/02 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/05 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

09/07 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

09/09 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

09/13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX

09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

10/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/14 – London, UK @ The O2

10/21 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

10/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

10/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2

11/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

11/06 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

11/12 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

11/13 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

11/15 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

11/23 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

11/28 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

12/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome