Madonna will commemorate 40 years in music by embarking on “The Celebration Tour” in 2023.
The 35-city global tour will kick off in North America on July 15th in Vancouver, with additional concerts scheduled in cities like Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and more. A UK/European leg kicks off in October, including dates in London, Barcelona, Paris, Stockholm, and Amsterdam.
A Live Nation pre-sale will take place beginning Friday, January 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code SOUND) prior to the public on-sale beginning Friday, January 20th via Ticketmaster.
Additionally, Legacy members of Madonna’s Official Fan Club will have access to a special pre-sale beginning Tuesday, January 17th at 12:00 p.m. ET for all North America based shows and Wednesday, January 18th at 9:00 a.m. GMT for all UK/European shows.
Tickets will also be available to purchase via Stubhub.
“The Celebration Tour” is hyped as the biggest production Madonna has ever done, featuring music from every era of her career. To accompany the tour’s announcement, she’s shared a star-studded promo video featuring s Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric Andre, and Amy Schumer.
Editor’s Note: Head here for more details on how to buy tickets to Madonna’s “The Celebration Tour.”
Madonna 2023 Tour Dates:
07/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
07/18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
07/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
07/25 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
07/27 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
07/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
08/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
08/09 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/19 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
08/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/30 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/02 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/05 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
09/07 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
09/09 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena
09/13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX
09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
10/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
10/14 – London, UK @ The O2
10/21 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
10/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
10/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2
11/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
11/06 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
11/12 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
11/13 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
11/15 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
11/23 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
11/28 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
12/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome