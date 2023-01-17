A Dream Setlist for Madonna’s “The Celebration Tour”

Madonna has never been a huge fan of nostalgia, particularly where her career and music are concerned. That’s certainly not a bad thing — in fact, her desire to push forward and keep breaking boundaries (sonic and otherwise) has kept her in the public eye for forty years.

In recent years, Madonna’s tours have also been focused heavily on the present day, specifically whatever her latest record is at the time. But on Tuesday (January 17th), Madonna announced a career-spanning run dubbed “The Celebration Tour,” subtitled “Featuring Four Decades Of Greatest Hits.”

The big question, of course, is what will she play? Although she’s continued to perform some of her most iconic songs — including “Vogue,” “Like a Prayer” “Holiday,” “La Isla Bonita,” and “Music” — she has a huge catalog of hits that haven’t been in setlists recently.

Here are the Madonna songs — a mix of major hits and fan-favorites — that we’d like to see her dust off and perform. You can also scroll to the end for a playlist of every track.

