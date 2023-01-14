Madonna debuted with her very first album in 1983, and as Billboard reports, the Queen of Pop is planning to celebrate the milestone by embarking on a 40th anniversary tour.

The music icon is planning her as-yet-unannounced 40th anniversary tour — her first-ever live trek to serve as a career retrospective — with her longtime manager Guy Oseary. “It’s going to be the biggest tour she’s ever done,” one source told Billboard, featuring music from the entirety of her career. The tour will include both stadium and arena dates, reportedly including a multi-night run at the O2 in London.

The upcoming tour comes after Madonna re-signed to Warner Music Group and agreed to launch an “extensive, multi-year series of catalog reissues.” Still, the legendary pop star won’t be selling her catalog any time soon, explaining last year, “Because they’re my songs. Ownership is everything, isn’t it?” The same goes for a biopic about the artist that Madonna plans to co-write and direct herself. “No one’s going to tell my story, but me,” she said. Clearly, then, Madonna’s next tour will be created on her own terms.

Last year, Madonna allowed Beyoncé to sample her iconic 1990 track “Vogue” for a cross-generational pop moment in Queen Bey’s “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).” In honor of the Material Girl’s 64th birthday, we updated our list of her Top 20 Songs.

