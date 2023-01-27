Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Måneskin and Tom Morello Perform “Gossip” on Fallon: Watch

A collaboration from Måneskin's new album, Rush!

Advertisement
Måneskin on Fallon
Måneskin on Fallon, photo via NBC
January 27, 2023 | 8:49am ET

    Earlier this month, Måneskin and Tom Morello teamed up for a new song called “Gossip.” On Thursday, they visited The Tonight Show to perform the song live for the first time. The band also sat down with Fallon to discuss opening for The Rolling Stones, their early days busking in Rome, and more. Watch below.

    Måneskin just released their latest album, Rush! Come February, they’ll compete for the Best New Artist award at the Grammys. Ahead of the awards show, we rounded up five things to know about the band, and also sat down with the musicians themselves to discuss their come-up on the Eurovision contest, the making of their new LP, and why Radiohead is sexy.

    This summer, Måneskin will play a number of shows across Europe. Tickets are available here.

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Stories

Freddie Gibbs Anderson Paak Tonight Show Jimmy Fallon Blackest in the Room Feel No Pain watch

Freddie Gibbs and Anderson .Paak Perform "Feel No Pain" on Fallon: Watch

January 24, 2023

Meet Me @ The Altar Past Present Future Colbert album announcement preorder tour 2023 tickets stream watch late show

Meet Me @ The Altar Announce Debut Album Past // Present // Future

January 20, 2023

fall out boy jimmy kimmel live love from the other side pete wentz clones watch

Fall Out Boy Enlist Pete Wentz Clones for "Love from the Other Side" on Kimmel: Watch

January 19, 2023

sudan archives fallon homesick late night performances natural brown prom queen pop r&b watch

Sudan Archives Performs "Homesick" on Fallon: Watch

January 17, 2023

Alvvays Belinda Says Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon performance

Alvvays Perform "Belinda Says" with String Section on Fallon: Watch

January 11, 2023

tonight show dry cleaning hot penny day fallon post punk indie rock music news late night tv performances watch

Dry Cleaning Have a "Hot Penny Day" on Fallon: Watch

January 10, 2023

iggy pop fever the losers jimmy kimmel live! watch stream

Iggy Pop and The Losers Perform "Frenzy" on Kimmel: Watch

January 10, 2023

idles fallon the wheel late night performances punk rock music news listen stream watch

IDLES Spin "The Wheel" on Fallon: Watch

January 5, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Måneskin and Tom Morello Perform "Gossip" on Fallon: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter