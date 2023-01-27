Earlier this month, Måneskin and Tom Morello teamed up for a new song called “Gossip.” On Thursday, they visited The Tonight Show to perform the song live for the first time. The band also sat down with Fallon to discuss opening for The Rolling Stones, their early days busking in Rome, and more. Watch below.

Måneskin just released their latest album, Rush! Come February, they’ll compete for the Best New Artist award at the Grammys. Ahead of the awards show, we rounded up five things to know about the band, and also sat down with the musicians themselves to discuss their come-up on the Eurovision contest, the making of their new LP, and why Radiohead is sexy.

This summer, Måneskin will play a number of shows across Europe. Tickets are available here.