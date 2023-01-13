Måneskin Recruit Tom Morello for New Single “Gossip”: Stream

Måneskin have enlisted the chops of Tom Morello for their new single “Gossip.” It’s the latest taste of the Italian rockers’ upcoming album, Rush!

“Gossip” continues Måneskin’s brand of catchy danceable rock, but adds some signature distorted guitar sections from the Rage Against the Machine axeman. After a tease of his playing at the 1:09 mark, Morello returns at 2:17 with a more emphatic solo.

Lyrically, vocalist Damiano David invites us to Los Angeles, the “city of lies” where “you can be a movie star” and “put plastic on your face.” On the chorus, he sings, “Sip the gossip, drink ’til you choke/ Sip the gossip, burn down your throat/ You’re not iconic, you are just like them all/ Don’t act like you don’t know.” Check out “Gossip” below.

Måneskin are up for Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammys, sharing the category with Anitta, Domi & JD Beck, Latto, Omar Apollo, Samara Joy, Muni Long, Tobe Nwigwe, Molly Tuttle, and Wet Leg. Rush! is due out January 20th, and will include previous single “The Loneliest.”