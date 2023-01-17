Menu
Slipknot Fan Margot Robbie Shuts Down Cate Blanchett’s Metal Mockery

"I still genuinely like it," retorted Robbie when questioned about her music taste by Blanchett

Cate Blanchett Margot Robbie heavy metal
Cate Blanchett and Margot Robbie (via The Graham Norton Show) and Slipknot (photo Amy Harris)
January 17, 2023 | 1:50pm ET

    Margot Robbie has long professed her love for heavy metal, so she was having none of it when fellow actress Cate Blanchett seemed to mock the music genre during a joint talk-show appearance.

    It’s no secret that Robbie is a huge metal fan, as she cited Slipknot and Bullet for My Valentine as some of her favorite bands in past interviews. In a new episode of The Graham Norton Show, a popular TV talkie in the UK, Robbie was asked by the host if she was ever a goth.

    “Don’t know if I was full goth,” replied Robbie, “Very emo, though. And I listened to, like, only heavy metal music. And I would dye my hair black, and only cut it with a razor blade.”

    Blanchett, who was sitting on the couch next to Robbie, turned to her and smarmily asked, “Does anyone like heavy metal music? Was that something you genuinely liked?”

    “I still genuinely like it,” retorted Robbie, to which Blanchett mockingly asked, “Do you like monster trucks and things like that?”

    Robbie then shared a memory of seeing Slipknot and being recognized by fans of her role on the Australian soap opera Neighbours. “I remember going to the Slipknot concert … at the time I was on Neighbours. I have never had more people come up to me ever than at a Slipknot concert. The crossover between … it wasn’t monster trucks and Slipknot. It was Neighbours and Slipknot … They were so invested in Neighbors and Slipknot.”

    When Robbie summed up by saying, “So, yeah, I genuinely love that type of music,” Blanchett quipped, “So, it’s family listening?”

    Margot Robbie in Barbie
    Robbie and Blanchett are currently competing against at each other various awards shows for their respective acclaimed roles in Babylon and Tár. It’s safe to say that metalheads will be rooting for Robbie.

    Watch Margot Robbie shut down Cate Blanchett in the clip below.

     

