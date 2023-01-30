Marilyn Manson Faces New Lawsuit for Sexual Assault of a Minor

Editor’s Note: The following article contains a description of alleged sexual assault that may be triggering or sensitive to some readers.

Marilyn Manson is facing a new lawsuit, this time from an anonymous woman who claims that the singer groomed and sexually assaulted her in the 1990s.

In addition to naming Manson (real name Brian Warner), the lawsuit also lists Interscope Records and Trent Reznor’s now-defunct Nothing Records as defendants.

According the suit (as reported by Rolling Stone), the woman — who is listed as “Jane Doe” — first met Manson when she was 16 years old in Dallas, where she was waiting to outside his tour bus along with other fans. He allegedly invited her and another young woman onto the bus, where he “performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon Plaintiff, who was a virgin at the time, including but not limited to forced copulation and vaginal penetration.”

The suit continues, “One of the band members watched Defendant Warner sexually assault Plaintiff. Plaintiff was in pain, scared, upset, humiliated and confused. After he was done, Defendant Warner laughed at her. … Then Defendant Warner demanded Plaintiff to ‘get the fuck off of my bus’ and threatened Plaintiff that, if she told anyone, he would kill her and her family.”

After that first incident, the accuser apparently began using drugs and alcohol, and remained in contact with Manson. He allegedly invited her to a show in New Orleans, where he apparently sexually assaulted her again.

The plaintiff also states that, at age 18, she began dating Nine Inch Nails member Chris Vrenna, who had convinced her to move to Los Angeles. From there, she attended more Manson shows and even traveled with his band for four weeks, during which time she accuses Manson of repeatedly assaulting her.