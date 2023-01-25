Marilyn Manson Settles Esme Bianco Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Marilyn Manson has settled a sexual assault lawsuit filed by Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco, Rolling Stone reports.

“Ms. Bianco has agreed to resolve her claims against Brian Warner and Marilyn Manson Records, Inc. in order to move on with her life and career,” Bianco’s lawyer, Jay Ellwanger, said. The terms of the settlement are unknown.

Bianco filed a lawsuit against Manson, born Brian Warner, and his label Marilyn Manson Records, Inc. in 2021, accusing him of rape, sexual battery, and human trafficking. Citing a 2011 incident, Bianco alleged that Manson “used drugs, force, and threats of force to coerce sexual acts” from the actress, and also described abuse including spanking, biting, cutting, and whipping Bianco without her consent.

Bianco, a British actress, also alleged in her lawsuit that Manson “inserted himself” in her process of acquiring a United States visa, promising her work in a music video and film that never materialized. “Mr. Warner was able to control Ms. Bianco by threatening to withdraw support if she displeased him,” the filing said. Bianco also accused the musician of making her work for free, a violation of California’s trafficking laws, and locking her in a bedroom to keep her from escaping.

Bianco was the first woman to file a lawsuit against Manson, but not the first to accuse him of sexual abuse. Evan Rachel Wood began an avalanche of accusations when she came forward with a disturbing list of abuses the singer perpetrated during their relationship; she details her experience in the documentary Phoenix Rising. In response, Manson sued Wood for defamation.

Another of Manson’s alleged accusers, Ashley Morgan Smithline, saw her lawsuit dismissed after her counsel withdrew their representation.