Marjorie Taylor Greene Locked Out of Twitter Because She Forgot About Dr. Dre(‘s Lawyers)

She posted a video using the song "Still D.R.E." without permission

marjorie taylor greene twitter locked dr. dre lawyer cease and desist still d.r.e.
Dr. Dre (photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (image via Twitter/@RepMTG)
January 9, 2023 | 5:49pm ET

    Marjorie Taylor Greene decided it was Fuck with Dre day and now everyone else is celebrating, as she tells TMZ she was locked out of her Twitter account for posting a video soundtracked by Dr. Dre’s music without permission.

    On Monday, January 9th, the part-time Congresswoman and full-time troll uploaded a long and repetitive video of her walking various places as the first chords of “Still D.R.E” played on a loop. “It’s time to begin,” she wrote, “and they can’t stop what’s coming.”

    But as it turns out, they can. Dr. Dre’s attorney Howard King sent MTJ a cease and desist letter, writing, “Mr. Young [Dre] has not, and will never, grant you permission to broadcast or disseminate any of his music,” and adding, “We’re writing because we think an actual lawmaker should be making laws not breaking laws, especially those embodied in the constitution by the founding fathers.”

    In a separate statement, Dre wrote, “I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one.”

    Since then, Twitter disabled Greene’s media that included the song, and she refrained from tweeting for about five hours, apparently due to being temporarily locked out of her account.

    Greene responded to the suspension in a statement to Dre through TMZ: “While I appreciate the creative chord progression, I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs.” Is that clear? She’s only willing to broadcast his music to her 1.8 million followers, she would never listen to his words. This is the same brilliant logic that led her to report a Jimmy Kimmel joke to the Capitol police, and for Kimmel to report her to Batman.

