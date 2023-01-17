Mastodon and Gojira Announce 2023 North American Co-Headlining Tour

Mastodon and Gojira have announced an extensive 2023 North American co-headlining tour with support from Lorna Shore.
The “Mega-Monsters Tour” is broken into two separate spring and summer legs. The spring outing kicks off April 18th in Portland, Oregon, and runs through May 11th in Reading, Pennsylvania. The summer leg begins August 9th in Cincinnati, Ohio, and wraps up September 2nd in Denver, Colorado.
Ticket pre-sales start Wednesday (January 18th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code SOUND, with a general on-sale launching Friday (January 20th). For sold-out shows, pick up tickets via StubHub.
Mastodon will be out in support of their 2021 effort Hushed and Grim, though new music could be on the way as the band works on new material. Meanwhile, Gojira continue to tour behind their 2021 album Fortitude.
Below you can see the full list of dates for Mastodon and Gojira’s 2023 North American tour. Get tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.
Mastodon and Gojira’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with Lorna Shore:
04/18 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
04/20 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
04/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
04/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
04/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Virgin
04/26 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
04/28 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
04/29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
04/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre
05/02 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium
05/04 – Boca Raton, FL @ Sunset Cove Amphitheater
05/05 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
05/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
05/07 – Asheville, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Center
05/09 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live
05/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
05/11 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
08/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ MegaCorp Pavilion
08/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion
08/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors
08/12 – New York, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheater
08/13 – Syracuse, NY @ OneCenter
08/15 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
08/17 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach
08/18 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
08/19 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena
08/20 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
08/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion
08/25 – Hammond, IN @ Horseshoe
08/26 – Omaha, NE @ Westfair Amphitheater
08/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Waite Park Amphitheater
08/29 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
08/30 – Kansas City, MO @ Azura Amphitheater
09/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater
09/02 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater