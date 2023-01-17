Menu
Mastodon and Gojira Announce 2023 North American Co-Headlining Tour

The metal heavyweights will head out for two legs this spring and summer

mastodon gojira 2023 tour
Mastodon (photo by Raymond Ahner) and Gojira (photo by Amy Harris)
January 17, 2023 | 1:00pm ET

    Mastodon and Gojira have announced an extensive 2023 North American co-headlining tour with support from Lorna Shore.

    The “Mega-Monsters Tour” is broken into two separate spring and summer legs. The spring outing kicks off April 18th in Portland, Oregon, and runs through May 11th in Reading, Pennsylvania. The summer leg begins August 9th in Cincinnati, Ohio, and wraps up September 2nd in Denver, Colorado.

    Ticket pre-sales start Wednesday (January 18th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code SOUND, with a general on-sale launching Friday (January 20th). For sold-out shows, pick up tickets via StubHub.

    Mastodon will be out in support of their 2021 effort Hushed and Grim, though new music could be on the way as the band works on new material. Meanwhile, Gojira continue to tour behind their 2021 album Fortitude.

    Below you can see the full list of dates for Mastodon and Gojira’s 2023 North American tour. Get tickets via  Ticketmaster or StubHub.

    Mastodon and Gojira’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with Lorna Shore:
    04/18 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
    04/20 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
    04/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
    04/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
    04/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Virgin
    04/26 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
    04/28 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
    04/29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    04/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre
    05/02 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium
    05/04 – Boca Raton, FL @ Sunset Cove Amphitheater
    05/05 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
    05/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
    05/07 – Asheville, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Center
    05/09 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live
    05/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
    05/11 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
    08/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ MegaCorp Pavilion
    08/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion
    08/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors
    08/12 – New York, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheater
    08/13 – Syracuse, NY @ OneCenter
    08/15 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
    08/17 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach
    08/18 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
    08/19 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena
    08/20 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
    08/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion
    08/25 – Hammond, IN @ Horseshoe
    08/26 – Omaha, NE @ Westfair Amphitheater
    08/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Waite Park Amphitheater
    08/29 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
    08/30 – Kansas City, MO @ Azura Amphitheater
    09/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater
    09/02 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater

    mastodon gojira 2023 tour admat

