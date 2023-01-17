Mastodon and Gojira Announce 2023 North American Co-Headlining Tour

Mastodon and Gojira have announced an extensive 2023 North American co-headlining tour with support from Lorna Shore.

The “Mega-Monsters Tour” is broken into two separate spring and summer legs. The spring outing kicks off April 18th in Portland, Oregon, and runs through May 11th in Reading, Pennsylvania. The summer leg begins August 9th in Cincinnati, Ohio, and wraps up September 2nd in Denver, Colorado.

Ticket pre-sales start Wednesday (January 18th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code SOUND, with a general on-sale launching Friday (January 20th). For sold-out shows, pick up tickets via StubHub.

Advertisement

Related Video

Mastodon will be out in support of their 2021 effort Hushed and Grim, though new music could be on the way as the band works on new material. Meanwhile, Gojira continue to tour behind their 2021 album Fortitude.

Below you can see the full list of dates for Mastodon and Gojira’s 2023 North American tour. Get tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

Mastodon and Gojira’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with Lorna Shore:

04/18 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

04/20 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

04/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

04/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

04/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Virgin

04/26 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

04/28 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

04/29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

04/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre

05/02 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium

05/04 – Boca Raton, FL @ Sunset Cove Amphitheater

05/05 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

05/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

05/07 – Asheville, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Center

05/09 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live

05/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

05/11 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

08/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ MegaCorp Pavilion

08/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion

08/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors

08/12 – New York, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheater

08/13 – Syracuse, NY @ OneCenter

08/15 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

08/17 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

08/18 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

08/19 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

08/20 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

08/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion

08/25 – Hammond, IN @ Horseshoe

08/26 – Omaha, NE @ Westfair Amphitheater

08/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Waite Park Amphitheater

08/29 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

08/30 – Kansas City, MO @ Azura Amphitheater

09/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater

09/02 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater