Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

McKinley Dixon Honors an Old Friend on New Song “Tyler Forever”: Stream

A track about grief from our former Artist of the Month

Advertisement
mckinley dixon tyler forever
McKinley Dixon, photo courtesy of artist
January 17, 2023 | 10:10am ET

    McKinley Dixon has shared a new song called “Tyler Forever,” a tribute to a lost friend. Listen to the track below.

    “Tyler Forever” begins with bombastic, Sunday Night Football horns, as a pompous Dixon defends the lifestyle he and Tyler maintained. “Ain’t seen grams in a minute,” he raps, before conceding, “I’m doing this so I don’t blow my shit out all over that balcony.” Halfway through the song, however, the music changes, as the horns quiet and slow and a gentle piano takes the lead. “The pain still lingers,” Dixon admits.

    In the Jordan Rodericks-directed music video, the Chicago-based rapper heads back to his previous home of New York City, where his friendship with Tyler began. Dixon rides the 3 train and picks up flowers, and as the song shifts from grandiose to delicate, he arrives at his grandparents’ house in the Bronx — a fitting visual for when he finally lets his guard down. Check it out below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Dixon’s newest single follows “Sun, I Rise,” the Angélica Garcia-featuring track he shared back in November. Before that, our former Artist of the Month released the 2021 album For My Mama and Anyone Who Look Like Her, which he broke down for a Consequence Track by Track.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Sleaford Mods Announce New Album UK Grim, Share Title Track and 2023 Tour Dates

January 17, 2023

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Announce New Album Council Skies

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Announce New Album Council Skies, Share "Easy Now": Stream

January 17, 2023

taeyang jimin vibe

TAEYANG of BIGBANG and Jimin of BTS Are a Whole "VIBE" on New Single: Stream

January 13, 2023

armani white denzel curry goated new song video stream

Armani White and Denzel Curry Are "GOATED" on New Single: Stream

January 13, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

McKinley Dixon Honors an Old Friend on New Song "Tyler Forever": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter