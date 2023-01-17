McKinley Dixon Honors an Old Friend on New Song “Tyler Forever”: Stream

McKinley Dixon has shared a new song called “Tyler Forever,” a tribute to a lost friend. Listen to the track below.

“Tyler Forever” begins with bombastic, Sunday Night Football horns, as a pompous Dixon defends the lifestyle he and Tyler maintained. “Ain’t seen grams in a minute,” he raps, before conceding, “I’m doing this so I don’t blow my shit out all over that balcony.” Halfway through the song, however, the music changes, as the horns quiet and slow and a gentle piano takes the lead. “The pain still lingers,” Dixon admits.

In the Jordan Rodericks-directed music video, the Chicago-based rapper heads back to his previous home of New York City, where his friendship with Tyler began. Dixon rides the 3 train and picks up flowers, and as the song shifts from grandiose to delicate, he arrives at his grandparents’ house in the Bronx — a fitting visual for when he finally lets his guard down. Check it out below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Dixon’s newest single follows “Sun, I Rise,” the Angélica Garcia-featuring track he shared back in November. Before that, our former Artist of the Month released the 2021 album For My Mama and Anyone Who Look Like Her, which he broke down for a Consequence Track by Track.