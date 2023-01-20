Meet Me @ The Altar Announce Debut Album Past // Present // Future

Meet Me @ The Altar made the most of their late night television debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and announced their debut album, Past // Present // Future, arriving on March 10th via Fueled By Ramen.

The pop-punk trio’s first full-length release comes highly anticipated, placing on both our Most Anticipated Albums and Rising Artists to Watch lists for 2023. It will be produced by John Fields and spans 11 tracks, including their late 2022 single, “Say It (To My Face),” which now doubles as the album’s opener. Fittingly, the band also used the ripping “diss track” for their formal introduction to network audiences. Watch below.

In a statement following their Colbert appearance, Meet Me @ The Altar expanded on the concept behind Past // Present // Future, sharing, “The things we hold from our past inform who we are now and where we might go. This album pays homage to the music we loved growing up while reflecting our modern-day lives, sounds, and experiences.”

Looking ahead, the band are set to embark on a Spring 2023 headlining tour across North America. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster. For more deals and tough-to-get tickets, check here.

Past // Present // Future follows 2021’s Model Citizen EP, which earned Meet Me @ The Altar our Artist of the Month distinction. Pre-orders for its March 10th release are ongoing.

In the meantime, revisit our exclusive track-by-track breakdown by the band for Model Citizen, their Fueled by Ramen debut project, from August 2021.

Past // Present // Future Artwork:

Past // Present // Future Tracklist:

01. Say It (To My Face)

02. Kool

03. Try

04. TMI

05. Same Language

06. A Few Tomorrows

07. Need Me

08. It’s Over for Me

09. Thx 4 Nothin’

10. Rocket Science

11. King of Everything