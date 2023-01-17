Selena Gomez’s Dream Guest Star Meryl Streep Joins Only Murders In the Building Cast

Just last month, Selena Gomez said that her dream guest star on Only Murders In the Building would, understandably, be Meryl Streep. Those dreams are now coming true, as the iconic actress is set to appear in the upcoming third season of Hulu’s crime comedy series that stars Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin.

Gomez revealed the news in a TikTok re-shared by the Only Murders official Twitter account. “Could this honestly get any better?” Gomez says, as she pans her phone camera around to show herself with her fellow cast members on the Season 3 set. “Well, I do think it could get a little bit better,” adds fellow A-list guest star Paul Rudd, before Streep appears behind the crew.

Gomez first hinted at her hopes of Streep guest starring in a December profile with Vogue, saying: “I would reach for the biggest [guest] of all…probably Meryl or someone really amazing like that.” Whether or not Gomez was hinting at an already-confirmed reality, we’re unsure. Either way, we fully support the decision. Watch Gomez, Streep, et al. in the clip below.

Considering she hopped onstage with Broken Social Scene to sing “Anthems for a 17-Year-Old Girl” last fall, it seems like Streep is happily down for whatever. We’re still waiting to hear about a proper release date for Season 3 of Only Murders In the Building, though we can expect it sometime this year.