Metallica will host listening parties for their upcoming album 72 Seasons in select movie theaters worldwide for one night only on April 13th, the eve of the album’s release.

Each of the LP’s 12 tracks will be presented in exclusive theater-ready surround sound and feature a corresponding music video along with commentary from the band. According to drummer Lars Ulrich, the event will be the world’s largest-ever theatrical listening party. Tickets will be available beginning March 2nd via Metallica’s film website.

“We’ll talk you through each track, and you can experience every song for the very first time with the global Metallica family,” frontman James Hetfield said in an introductory video for the event.

Added bassist Robert Trujillo: “There will also be some special surprises on this night.”

It marks the second time Metallica have teamed with cinema distributor Trafalgar Releasing, following the theatrical premiere of the S&M2 concert film in 2019.

“This is a monumental opportunity for Metallica fans to be the first to hear the new album,” remarked Trafalgar’s Kymberli Frueh via a press release. “We are thrilled to be a part of this historical global moment—connecting Metallica with their fans once again.”

Meanwhile, you can catch Metallica in-person when they head on their highly anticipated “M72 World Tour,” featuring the band playing two unique sets over two nights in each city, The trek includes two North American legs, one in 2023 and the other in 2024, along with support from Pantera, Mammoth WVH, Five Finger Death Punch, and others. Get single-day or two-day tickets via Ticketmaster. And if you missed out on great seats, you can still pick them up via StubHub.

Below you can view Metallica’s video message announcing the theatrical listening party for 72 Seasons.