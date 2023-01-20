Metallica Unleash New Song “Screaming Suicide”: Stream

Metallica have unveiled the new song “Screaming Suicide,” the second single from the legendary metal band’s forthcoming album, 72 Seasons, out April 14th.

“Screaming Suicide” follows lead single “Lux Æterna,” which the band debuted in late November upon the announcement of 72 Seasons.

Frontman James Hetfield says of the new song, “‘Screaming Suicide’ addresses the taboo word of suicide. The intention is to communicate about the darkness we feel inside. It’s ridiculous to think we should deny that we have these thoughts. At one point or another, I believe most people have thought about it. To face it is to speak the unspoken. If it’s a human experience, we should be able to talk about it. You are not alone.”

The thrashy tune is accompanied by a performance music video directed by Tim Saccenti, which can be seen below.

Metallica are celebrating the impending release of 72 Seasons with their 2023-2024 “M72 World Tour” that will find them playing two unique sets over two nights in each city. The trek features two North American legs, one in summer 2023 and the other in summer 2024, along with support from Pantera, Mammoth WVH, Five Finger Death Punch, and others. Single-day tickets to each city go on sale this Friday (January 20th) via Ticketmaster. Two-day tickets remain available via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

Check out Metallica’s new song “Screaming Suicide” below.