MGMT Tease “Fancy New Album” Dropping in 2023

MGMT have taken full advantage of indie sleaze nostalgia by teasing a “fancy new album” alongside their newly announced appearance at Just Like Heaven 2023.

“We will be returning to the stage for the first time in nearly four years on May 13th at Just Like Heaven Festival in Pasadena, and we’ll be doing a unique MGMT performance, featuring our entire first album, Oracular Spectacular,” the group said in a statement posted to social media. “We’ve stocked up on rust remover and are constructing a state of the art elf workshop so as to attempt to provide the most experimental live show since we were wee lads playing hockey in the middle of songs etc.”

The duo of Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser continued, “Furthermore, keep checking back in with us because we’ve been making some fun new recordings and have a fancy new album (LOL) that should be finished at some point this year, which is the year 2023.” They also plugged their mailing list for further updates.

At Just Like Heaven, MGMT will perform their 2007 debut Oracular Spectacular in full for the first time. In November, they released their appropriately titled mythical live album 11-11-11 on the 11th anniversary of the performance. MGMT’s last album was 2018’s Little Dark Age.