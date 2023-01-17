Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

MGMT Tease “Fancy New Album” Dropping in 2023

"We've been making some fun new recordings"

Advertisement
mgmt new album 2023
MGMT, photo by Killian Young
Follow
January 17, 2023 | 3:15pm ET

    MGMT have taken full advantage of indie sleaze nostalgia by teasing a “fancy new album” alongside their newly announced appearance at Just Like Heaven 2023.

    “We will be returning to the stage for the first time in nearly four years on May 13th at Just Like Heaven Festival in Pasadena, and we’ll be doing a unique MGMT performance, featuring our entire first album, Oracular Spectacular,” the group said in a statement posted to social media. “We’ve stocked up on rust remover and are constructing a state of the art elf workshop so as to attempt to provide the most experimental live show since we were wee lads playing hockey in the middle of songs etc.”

    The duo of Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser continued, “Furthermore, keep checking back in with us because we’ve been making some fun new recordings and have a fancy new album (LOL) that should be finished at some point this year, which is the year 2023.” They also plugged their mailing list for further updates.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    At Just Like Heaven, MGMT will perform their 2007 debut Oracular Spectacular in full for the first time. In November, they released their appropriately titled mythical live album 11-11-11 on the 11th anniversary of the performance. MGMT’s last album was 2018’s Little Dark Age.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

pedro the lion 2023 anniversary tour control it's hard to find a friend tickets

Pedro the Lion Announces 2023 Tour for Anniversaries of Control, It's Hard to Find a Friend

January 17, 2023

Last of Us Depeche Mode Never Let Me Down Again season premiere episode 1 explainer

This Depeche Mode Song Plays a Pivotal Role in HBO's The Last of Us

January 17, 2023

Mumford and Sons, Bon Iver, and Leon Bridges are the set the headline this year's Beach Road Weekend in Martha's Vinyard

Beach Road Weekend 2023: Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver, and Leon Bridges Heading to Martha's Vinyard

January 17, 2023

danzig singles elvis 2023 concert

Glenn Danzig Announces "Danzig Sings Elvis" Concert

January 17, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

MGMT Tease "Fancy New Album" Dropping in 2023

Menu Shop Search Newsletter