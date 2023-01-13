Michael Bay Charged With Killing Pigeon on Italian Film Set

Michael Bay is in legal trouble in Italy, where a pigeon — a protected bird in the country — allegedly died on his film set.

According to TheWrap, a homing pigeon was killed by a dolly during the filming of the 2019 Netflix film 6 Underground. An unnamed individual took a photo of the incident and reported it to the Italian authorities due to a national law that prohibits harming, capturing, or killing any wild bird.

As the director of the film, Bay is being held responsible for the pigeon’s death. Italian authorities offered to allow Bay to pay a small fine and settle the case, but he has repeatedly declined the offer, maintaining his innocence in the incident. “I am a well-known animal lover and major animal activist,” Bay told TheWrap. “No animal involved in the production was injured or harmed. Or on any other production I’ve worked on in the past 30 years.”

Citing “clear video evidence,” and “a multitude of witnesses, and safety officers that exonerates us from these claims,” the director added, “I was offered by the Italian authorities a chance to settle this matter by paying a small fine, but I declined to do so because I would not plead guilty to having harmed an animal.”

“There is an ongoing court case so I cannot get into the specifics, but I am confident we will prevail when I have my day in court,” Bay said.

6 Underground starred Ryan Reynolds, Corey Hawkins, Manuel Garica-Rulfo, Dave Franco, and Ben Hardy as vigilantes staging a coup against a dictator. More recently, Bay directed Ambulance.