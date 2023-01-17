Original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers to Reunite for Netflix Special

Thirty years after their debut, original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers will stage a reunion for Netflix dubbed Once & Always. The scripted project drops April 19th, and the first new photos of the beloved crime fighters have been revealed today.

Based on the franchise’s slogan “once a Ranger, always a Ranger,” Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always sees the original Rangers come “face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs.”

Returning for the project are Walter Emanuel Jones, who played the original Black Ranger Zach; David Yost, who played the original Blue Ranger Billy; and Catherine Sutherland, who began playing Pink Ranger Kat in Season 3. Steve Cardenas, Karan Ashley, and Johnny Yong Bosch (Season 2’s Red Ranger Rocky, Yellow Ranger Aisha, and Black Ranger Adam, respectively) will also appear in the special. Sadly, original Green Ranger actor Jason David Frank will not be featured, as he passed last year at the age of 49.

Advertisement

Related Video

Jones and Yost — the latter being the longest-running Power Ranger at over 200 episodes — spoke about the Once & Always reunion with EW. “We went through the audition process together and launched the Power Rangers franchise,” Yost said of Jones. “It was such a surreal experience to be on the set of Power Rangers again after 28 years,” Jones added. Ahead of its April 19th premiere, check out photos from the set of the special below.