With CNN prohibiting Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen from getting sloshed on air, Miley Cyrus was left to shoulder the weight of delivering entertaining New Year’s Eve programming. Fortunately, Cyrus delivered in a big way with her second annual NBC special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.

We already highlighted Cyrus’ surprise duet with David Byrne as the two teamed up to perform David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” and Byrne’s own “Everybody’s Coming to My House.” Another noteworthy moment came moments before the clock struck midnight as Cyrus teamed up with her godmother Dolly Parton for an incredible live mashup of “Wrecking Ball” and “I Will Always Love You.”

Elsewhere during the program, the pair performed a mashup of Patsy Cline’s “Walkin’ After Midnight” and Parton’s “Jolene.” Parton, newly inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, also offered a possible preview of her upcoming rock album by performing Joan Jett’s “I Love Rock and Roll” with Cyrus. Watch it all below.

In other news, Cyrus is set to release new single “Flowers,” on January 13th.