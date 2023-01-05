Everything We Know About Miley Cyrus’ New Album Endless Summer Vacation (So Far)

After ringing in the new year alongside her godmother Dolly Parton — and reminding anyone who might have forgotten just how incredible of a performer she is — Miley Cyrus has confirmed new music is on the way.

Cyrus’s forthcoming record will be her ninth studio album, following 2020’s rock-tinged Plastic Hearts. With festival appearances over the past few years, she has continued to prove how versatile she is as a vocalist, solidifying herself as a modern cover queen and often going full rock star onstage.

While we don’t yet have too much of a preview on the vibe of the upcoming album, listeners won’t have to wait too long; Cyrus recently teased a snippet of the album’s first single, “Flowers,” to her social media, offering a dreamy and sun-drenched preview of what we might hear.

Advertisement

Related Video

Below, find everything we know about Miley’s ninth studio album so far.

The Release Date

The album will be arriving in full on March 10th. As previously reported, the lead single, “Flowers,” will be available January 13th. The record is available for pre-save on Cyrus’ website, here.

ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION. THE ALBUM. MARCH 10. pic.twitter.com/beRPBqtTeh — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 5, 2023

Title and Tracklist

The album is titled Endless Summer Vacation, and Cyrus describes it as her “love letter to LA.” Appropriately, Endless Summer Vacation is described as “a reflection of the strength she’s found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being,” according to a press release.

While the lead single is set to arrive on January 13th, the full tracklist has yet to be revealed.

Collaborators

Advertisement

While details are yet to come about any collaborations on the record, we do know some of the production details for Endless Summer Vacation. The album was recorded in Los Angeles and produced with Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Tyler Johnson.

Artwork

The acrobatic album artwork, seen below, was photographed by Brianna Capozzi and fully executed by without visual effects.