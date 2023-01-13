Menu
Miley Cyrus Launches a Fresh Era with New Song “Flowers”: Stream

From Endless Summer Vacation, out March 10th

miley cyrus flowers new song single endless summer vacation
Miley Cyrus, photo courtesy of the artist
January 12, 2023 | 7:00pm ET

    Miley Cyrus is back but the mullet is not as she enters a new era with her latest single, “Flowers.” It’s the first preview of her upcoming album Endless Summer Vacationwhich is due out March 10th on Columbia Records.

    When last we heard new music from Cyrus, she was channeling a pop star Joan Jett on her 2020 album, Plastic HeartsEndless Summer Vacation is said to be her “love letter to LA,” and “a reflection of the strength she’s found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being.

    With that in mind, “Flowers” sounds like an ode to independence. “I can buy myself flowers,” she sings, adding, “I can love me better than you can.” The song comes with an accompanying music video and you can check it out below.

    Endless Summer Vacation is produced by Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Tyler Johnson. Pre-orders are ongoing. Last year, Cyrus released the live album, ATTENTION: MILEY LIVEand on December 31st she helped ring in the new year by performing with David Byrne and Dolly Parton.

