Miley Cyrus Announces New Album Endless Summer Vacation

Her ninth full-length arrives in March

Miley Cyrus, photo by Brianna Capozzi
January 5, 2023 | 10:12am ET

    Miley Cyrus has announced a new album called Endless Summer Vacation, which is set for release on March 10th via Columbia Records.

    The album was recorded in Los Angeles and produced with Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Tyler Johnson. Cyrus describes it as her “love letter to LA,” as well as “a reflection of the strength she’s found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being,” notes a press release.

    The album artwork, seen below, was photographed by Brianna Capozzi and fully executed by without visual effects.

    As previously announced, the lead single “Flowers” will be released on January 13th.

    The announcement of Cyrus’ new album comes on the heels of her New Year’s Eve NBC special which she co-hosted with her godmother, Dolly Parton. Over the course of the two-hour telecast, Cyrus performed several songs, including duets of “Let’s Dance” with David Byrne, “Wrecking Ball” and “I Will Always Love You” with Parton, “Stars Are Blind” with Paris Hilton, and “Midnight Sky” with Fletcher.

    Cyrus’ last album, Plastic Hearts, was released in 2020. Last year, she put out a live album called ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE.

    Miley Cyrus' artwork for Endless Summer Vacation

     

